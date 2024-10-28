Shine Muscat Grapes Found to Be Contaminated with Chemicals

The Thailand Consumers Council (TCC) warned consumers yesterday that Shine Muscat grapes imported from China were found to be significantly contaminated with hazardous chemicals, such as chlorpyrifos.

The TCC conducted laboratory tests on 24 samples of the popular and succulent grapes found in retail outlets, vendors, and wet markets. Nine samples were imported from China, while the remaining 15 were imported from undocumented sources.

The tests revealed that 23 of 24 samples were excessively contaminated with hazardous chemicals. One sample contained 14 chemicals, including chlorpyrifos, a substance prohibited in Thailand, and 22 others.

On Sunday, Dr. Saree Aongsomwang, the secretary-general of the Thailand Consumers Council, stated that the FDA should pursue legal action against the importers who imported the contaminated grapes.

Importers of Shine Muscat Grapes

She said those that have been imported but have not yet been distributed must undergo a comprehensive inspection, and those that are contaminated should be disposed of.

Dr Saree requested that grape importers recall their products for a comprehensive inspection and that the FDA should fine companies that intentionally imported contaminated fruits.

She stated that the safety of consumers should be the primary concern of importers and traders of Shine Muscat grapes.

Importers should conduct random tests on the fruit to ascertain whether the quantity of chemicals exceeds safety standards. They should also clearly specify the grapes’ origin and, if feasible, ban exporters of grapes that are severely contaminated with hazardous chemicals.

In the meantime, FDA secretary-general Dr. Surachoke Tangwiwat reiterated the agency’s dedication to consumer safety on Sunday. He stated that any imports discovered to be contaminated will be confiscated, and legal action will be taken against the importers.

Source: TCC

