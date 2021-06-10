CBD Capsules or CBD Oil: How to Pick Your Cannabidiol Product

Cannabidiol (CBD) has garnered tremendous popularity due to the many diseases that the compound may treat through CBD capsules or CBD Oil.

Numerous studies have established that cannabidiol contains potent analgesic and anxiolytic properties. Therefore, the compound could offer relief from pain and anxiety, respectively. CBD is also marketed for its anti-inflammatory, antispasmodic, antiemetic, and antioxidant properties.

With the long list of medical conditions that CBD can manage, it’s clear why the compound is slowly making an entrance into various other industries. For instance, CBD is now a common ingredient in many fitness supplements, food and beverage products, skincare products, and even pet products.

Besides its numerous healing properties, another thing to love about cannabidiol is that the compound is available in various forms, depending on a user’s intended delivery method. This post compares CBD capsules with CBD oil to help you choose a more suitable option between these two delivery methods.

Similarities Between CBD Capsules and CBD Oil

CBD capsules and CBD oil both contain cannabidiol as the primary cannabis ingredient. In other words, these products come with the healing benefits of CBD.

The following are some of the medical conditions that cannabidiol may relieve.

Pain

CBD is mainly prescribed for pain relief. The compound treats pain by boosting the pain-signaling mechanisms in the endocannabinoid system.

According to medical marijuana doctors, investing in CBDfx capsules or other CBD products by trusted suppliers may relieve nociceptive and neuropathic pain.

Stress and Anxiety

Cannabidiol is marketed as one of the most potent alternative anxiolytic herbs.

CBD relieves stress and anxiety by increasing the brain’s signaling of ‘feel-good’ neurotransmitters, such as dopamine and serotonin.

Insomnia

Insomnia and stress share a cause-effect relationship. And since cannabidiol may be effective against stress and anxiety, the compound might also relieve stress-induced insomnia.

CBD is also a sedative and can aid sleep by reducing sleep latency.

Other studies have linked cannabidiol with an ability to reduce rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. As most dreams occur during REM sleep, reducing the time taken during this sleep phase could help combat nightmares, allowing you a restful sleep.

Inflammation

Inflammation is the body’s natural response to the presence of foreign substances. It could also result from the overexertion of physical pressure on tissues and muscles, as is the case with strenuous workouts.

CBD-based products alleviate inflammation by blocking the body’s core inflammatory messengers.

CBD is also an effective vasodilator. Therefore, it can dilate constricted blood vessels. This ensures more oxygenated blood and nutrients travel to the inflamed tissues while eliminating toxins from the site, a combination that helps ease inflammation.

CBD capsules and oil may treat other conditions, including nausea, seizures, diabetes, fungal infections, etc.

Another similarity between CBD capsules and CBD is that they’re both intended for oral administration.

Differences Between CBD Capsules and CBD Oil

Occurrence

CBD capsules are CBD-infused pills. They come in either hard-shelled or soft gel capsules.

CBD oil is primarily available in solution form. The solution comprises cannabidiol and suitable carrier oils like coconut or olive oil.

Method of Administration

Cannabidiol capsules are generally taken using a quick swig of water. CBD oil can be consumed in multiple ways. You can drip or spray the oil underneath your tongue, allow for a few seconds and then swallow. This delivery method is known as sublingual administration.

You can also consume CBD oil by adding the oil to your regular food or cooking ingredients. And although not always the case, CBD oil may also be suitable for external application.

Onset Time

Both CBD capsules and CBD oil are generally administered orally. But there’s a huge difference in how soon their effects kick in.

Capsules must be ingested. Therefore, they must undergo complete digestion in the stomach, ileum, and liver before getting absorbed into the bloodstream. That means they have a longer onset time. Capsules may take between 1 and 3 hours to take effect, depending on your metabolic rate.

On the other hand, CBD oil can take effect in as little as five minutes. That’s especially true for oral tinctures administered sublingually. When sprayed underneath the tongue, CBD oil enters the bloodstream straightway through the salivary glands.

Bioavailability

Bioavailability, or absorption rate, refers to the amount of a compound that enters the bloodstream relative to the total quantity consumed.

CBD capsules have a lower bioavailability compared to CBD oil. That’s due to their long digestion process.

For comparison’s sake, only between 20 and 30% of the cannabidiol in capsules enters your system compared to 65>% absorbed through CBD oil administered sublingually.

Duration of Effects

CBD capsules may take longer to kick in. But the effects of capsules can last as long as 24 hours.

As capsules pass through the digestive system, not all the CBD is absorbed at once. Some of the compounds remain in your digestive tract and only enter your bloodstream during your subsequent meals.

CBD oil doesn’t score very highly in terms of duration of effects. The effects of CBD oil can wear off in between 1 and 3 hours.

CBD capsules and CBD oil each come with their perks and drawbacks. Selecting one over the other entirely depends on your desired effects. However, the good news is that both compounds boost the healing properties of cannabidiol.