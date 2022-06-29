6 Best Sunscreen Tips For Runners

Running for hours as a kind of exercise is incredibly helpful to your health and physique. If you’re a runner, you must be already worried about the impact of the scorching heat on your skin orsevere disease it might develop. But if you haven’t already used sunscreen, now is the time.

As much as running is healthy, overexposure to the sun may be hazardous. Shielding your skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays of the sun can help you avoid skin cancer, sunburns, premature ageing, and other sorts of solar damage.

If you are a runner and want to keep your health in excellent shape while avoiding these diseases, then follow the advice given below.

1. Use Sunscreen

Using sunscreen for sport is perhaps the most obvious way to protect your skin. The best sunscreen for runners in Australia should be sweat and moisture-proof. The last thing you want to do is sweat through your sunscreen. When you sweat during a strenuous exercise or race, a decent sunscreen should not come off or stain.

You should also keep in mind that Australian sunscreen is normally only effective for around two hours following application. This implies that if you’re doing an endurance sport, you may need to reapply sunscreen halfway through.

Check the SPF of any Australian sunscreen brands before purchasing them. It is recommended to choose the best sunscreen in Australia made particularly for running or any other physical activity. The advantage of purchasing these customized SPF50 sunscreens is that they do not leave you feeling greasy and help you to protect your skin for extended durations.

2. Lip Guard

It is critical to protect your lips when applying sunscreen. Your lips are a delicate region of your body that can potentially be sunburnt. Find yourself a few different lip balms with SPF and explore. Finding one that you like may need some trial and error.

Lip balms vary in thickness, coverage, SPF, and taste. If your lips are harmed by the sun or wind, you may wish to use one with healing properties.

3. Put on a Cap

There are several reasons why you should wear a hat when jogging. The first tip is to keep the light off your face. A decent baseball cap will also keep the sun out of your eyes. When shopping for a running hat, look for one made of performance or dry-fit material and one in a light colour.

Wearing a ball hat while jogging has the added benefit of allowing you to wet it during water breaks. A damp hat might make you feel cooler on a hot day! On days with a high heat index, several athletes report putting a few ice cubes beneath their caps to assist relieve the heat.

Wearing a cap is especially important if you braid or ponytail your hair or if your hair is thinning. On a hot day, the area on your head that most people do not apply sunscreen to may be the first to burn.

4. Cover

Think more carefully before running shirtless. Many parts of our bodies are scarcely exposed to the sun’s harmful rays. A lightweight, breathable, light-coloured shirt is an excellent choice for sun protection. Some firms even produce clothing that is expressly designed to reduce the danger of sun exposure.

If a long sleeve shirt is too warm, or you like a bit more flexibility across the shoulders, there is a perfect answer. Arm sleeves may be worn with your favourite tank top to provide additional sun protection! Arm sleeves have the extra benefit of being quickly removed if you become sweaty.

5. The Time Of Day

Runners can arrange their routes to prevent excessive sun exposure. If you can run early in the morning or evening, you can avoid being out when the sun’s rays are the worst.

Avoiding the most direct rays and high heat can protect you not only from the sun but also from overheating.

6. Location

There are many beautiful areas to run to prevent sun exposure. Some runners choose trails for a more shady run. Furthermore, trail runs may be breathtakingly gorgeous and add an intriguing element to your running.

Technical trails are not always precisely maintained, and you must concentrate on every step to avoid roots, branches, and huge boulders.

Get to know your preferred running routes; you may discover some shadier areas at different times of the day. Start your run in the shade to limit your exposure to the sun. Don’t forget to bring your favourite trail running socks!

Follow all of the above-mentioned guidelines and use the best Australian sunscreen. Cancer cases due to excessive sun exposure are on the rise in Australia, and if you don’t want to be one of them, be sure to take the necessary measures. It is best to avoid going for a run during the daytime, but if you must, be sure to cover up adequately and apply a high-SPF sunscreen.