What You Need To Know About Sinus Infections And How To Treat Them

This year, West Nile Virus Cases Have Been Unusually Early In The State

WHO Report For Long COVID: Over 36 Million People In Europe Affected

Active Keto Gummies In South Africa (ZA)- Read This Before Buying

Smoking Cessation In Black Adults Is Not Boosted By Pharmacotherapy Adaptation

Mosquitoes Strike Back: Local Malaria Resurfaces In The US After 20 Years

How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Thyroid Cancer Risks With Semaglutide Trigger Safety Signal

The Treatment Of Opioid Use Disorder Varies From State To State

13% Of HIV-Infected People Are Unaware Of Their Infection

Before Starting A Low-Carb Diet, Follow These 4 Steps

Adolescent Stress And Postpartum Depression Are Linked In A Study

Breast Cancer Myths: 15 Common Misconceptions

Pneumonia Can Be Caused By Bacteria Found In Dentures, According To Researchers

Why Is Fat Important in Your Diet? You Should Know These 6 Benefits

Diagnosis Of Malaria In Cameron County After Outdoor Work

Frozen Fruit Recall: Products Sold Due To The Listeria Outbreak In Michigan

Unlock the Full Potential of Cannabis with Live Resin Pods

Reduce Gestational Weight Gain With Prenatal Lifestyle Interventions

Published

11 seconds ago

on

An Ex-Pfizer Employee Is Charged With Insider Trading Related To Covid

(CTN News) – In the course of Pfizer’s wide-ranging investigation targeting alleged corruption in public markets, US prosecutors have charged former Pfizer employees, a Massachusetts police chief, a former pharmaceutical executive, and investors in a Donald Trump media venture with insider trading.

Ten defendants have been indicted by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan for securities fraud and other charges, allegedly trading on privileged information in order to steal a combined $30 million.

On Thursday, the Securities and Exchange Commission also sued the individuals in related cases.

In order to share an article, please click on the share button located at the top or side of the article. It is against FT’s T&Cs and Copyright Policy.

In a case filed by the SEC and prosecutors, it was alleged that a former Pfizer employee who was privy to early positive results from the Paxlovid antiviral Covid-19 clinical trials bought short-term call options in the company’s stock in November 2021 and passed the tip on to a friend who, in turn, traded on the material information.

A day later, Pfizer’s shares jumped more than 10% on the news, its largest one-day gain in more than a decade.Atul Bhiwapurkar, a friend of Amit Dagar, was arrested on Thursday morning.

The trades made them almost $350,000, according to prosecutors.

Dagar’s lawyer, Patrick Smith, denied the charges. The results of the Paxlovid trial were never disclosed to Mr Dagar, who was on the ‘blinded’ side, he said.

Blinded clinical trials are those in which participants are kept in the dark as to whether they are receiving a real treatment or a placebo.

In response to requests for comment, Bhiwapurkar’s lawyer did not respond. According to Pfizer, the alleged conduct violates its policies and the company is cooperating with the government investigation.

In a separate matter, US prosecutors have charged Jordan Meadow, a New York stockbroker, with utilizing inside information obtained from an unidentified large investment bank in the city “to make millions of dollars in illegal profits by Pfizer trading stocks on behalf of himself and his clients”.

Prosecutors allege Meadow exchanged information about corporate acquisitions scraped from the laptop of Meadow’s girlfriend, who was then a financial analyst at the investment bank, for high-value items, including a Rolex watch.

