Tesla's North American Charging Standard Is Polestar's Latest Move
Automotive

Published

16 seconds ago

on

(CTN News) – Polestar, a Swedish maker of electric vehicles, announced on Thursday that it had signed a deal with Tesla that will allow Polestar EV drivers to charge their vehicles at about 12,000 Tesla charging stations across North America starting in 2019.

Polestar is going to have a standard plug for its new vehicles that will be sold in North America beginning in 2025, and it will be designed by Tesla, the company that designed the North American Charging Standard, or NACS.

From the middle of 2024, Polestar owners will be able to charge their vehicles at Supercharger stations with an adapter if they already own a Polestar vehicle.

Earlier this week, Polestar announced a similar deal to the one that Volvo Cars announced on Tuesday. There have been similar deals announced with Tesla in recent weeks by Ford Motor, General Motors, and Rivian.

It is wonderful to see the Supercharger network being made available in this way and we salute the pioneering work Tesla has been doing to speed up the adoption of electric vehicles and increase their popularity,

Said Tesla CEO Thomas Ingenlath.

There will be a large increase in the rate of EV adoption in a key automotive region as a result of this move.”

There are a great number of non-Tesla EVs and charging stations in North America that use a type of plug called CCS, which stands for Combined Charging System, which is actually a type of plug.

Several studies have recently shown that the CCS charging network is much less reliable than network, according to recent studies.

In addition, some critics have noted the CCS fast-charging plug is significantly larger and heavier than the NACS plug, which is problematic for some older or disabled drivers who find it difficult to use it.

The Tesla EV can be charged by CCS chargers with the use of an adapter, but Tesla chargers can only be used by EVs at present.

There used to be a patent on plug design but it was not published until November of last year, when the company published the technical details of its system and made it available for other automakers and manufacturers of EV chargers to use.

In an announcement made earlier this week, SAE International, an engineering group that publishes standards for the automotive industry, stated that they are drafting public standards for Tesla’s NACS charging plug, as it is in the process of being written.

