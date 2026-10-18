Vegetarian Festival Dates By Year

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival, also called Tesagan Gin Je, follows the Chinese lunar calendar, so its Gregorian dates change each year. That can make planning a visit tricky, especially because local event schedules may differ from the core observance.

This guide gives verified dates where available and flags uncertain years rather than guessing. Use the year-by-year calendar as a starting point, then check the schedule for your destination.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival follows the ninth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, so its dates shift on the Gregorian calendar each year.

The 2024 observance ran October 3-11. In 2025, the core nine days were October 21-29, although some local events began October 20.

The 2026 observance is reported for October 10-18, but local schedules may differ. Check the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s festival updates before making plans.

No verified date range is available for 2027, so treat calendars that list one as unconfirmed.

Shrine ceremonies and city events can follow different schedules, especially in Phuket and Bangkok.

The Vegetarian Festival Calendar Year by Year

The Vegetarian Festival follows the ninth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, so its Gregorian dates shift each year. The table separates the nine-day observance from local event windows, which may start earlier or run on a different schedule.

Year Nine-day observance Local event dates or status 2024 October 3-11 Ranong and Songkhla, October 2-11; Trang, October 9-11 2025 October 21-29 Some event listings, including Bangkok’s Yaowarat and Hat Yai, begin October 20 2026 October 10-18 is reported Some calendars list October 9 as a preparation day; confirm dates locally 2027 No verified date range available Wait for an announcement from a reliable Thai source or local organizer

2024: The festival ran from October 3 to 11

The Tourism Authority of Thailand reported the nine-day observance as October 3-11, 2024, covering the first through ninth days of the ninth lunar month. These dates describe the religious observance, not every local event.

Some provincial listings used a longer or shorter window. Events in Ranong and Songkhla were listed for October 2-11, while a Trang event ran October 9-11. Check the destination’s schedule if you’re comparing local celebrations or planning around a particular event.

2025: The main observance fell on October 21 to 29

The Thai Senate and Thai PBS reported October 21-29, 2025, as the nine-day observance. However, some local event listings began October 20. Bangkok’s Yaowarat and Hat Yai were among the locations with an earlier start.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s 2025 festival announcement lists dates for events across the country, including local variations. Use the national observance as a guide, then check the schedule for your specific destination.

2026: October 10 to 18 is reported, but confirm locally

October 10-18, 2026, is reported as the nine-day observance, but treat the range as unconfirmed rather than a settled government date. Online calendars differ, and some listings count October 9 as a preparation day instead of the first day of the observance.

Before booking travel, confirm the dates with the relevant shrine, province, or event organizer. A local schedule can clarify whether the preparation day is included and when public events begin.

2027: Wait for an official date announcement

No verified Gregorian date range for 2027 was available in the checked sources. Since the festival follows the lunar calendar, don’t estimate its dates from the previous year.

Wait for an announcement from a reliable Thai government or tourism source, or from the local organizer for the shrine or event you plan to visit. That confirmation can help distinguish the nine-day observance from any local festival dates.

Why the Vegetarian Festival dates change each year

Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival, or Tesagan Gin Je, follows the ninth month of the Chinese lunar calendar, not a fixed date on the Gregorian calendar. Because lunar months do not line up with the January-to-December calendar, the festival shifts on the dates used in the United States and Thailand’s official civil calendar.

The dates can also look inconsistent because listings may describe different parts of the festival. The nine-day observance, an optional preparation day, and a city’s public event schedule are related, but they are not always the same date range.

The lunar observance shifts on the Gregorian calendar

The core observance traditionally covers the first through ninth days of the ninth lunar month. Those nine days fall on different Gregorian dates each year, which is why the festival may take place in September or October.

For example, the main observance ran October 21-29 in 2025. Some people began preparing on October 20, while local public events also started that day. The Royal Thai Embassy’s 2025 festival information describes a festival period beginning on the evening of October 20 and continuing through October 29. That broader window helps explain why a listing may show ten dates while another gives nine.

Preparation days and local schedules create different date ranges

An optional cleansing or preparation day can appear as the festival’s start in some calendars, even though it falls before the core nine-day observance. Local organizers may also schedule public events around the religious dates, so a citywide festival listing can begin earlier or end later.

The 2026 listings show why it’s important to check what each date range covers. Some sources report October 10-18 as the nine-day observance, with October 9 as a preparation day. Other listings give October 20-29 for national events, while Phuket’s dates are listed as October 21-29. Those ranges do not agree, and the difference cannot be explained by a preparation day alone.

When dates conflict, don’t assume every listing is describing the same observance. Check whether it refers to the lunar festival, a preparation day, or public events in a particular city. For travel plans, confirm the schedule with the shrine or local organizer you expect to visit.

How local festival calendars differ across Thailand

Thailand’s Vegetarian Festival doesn’t follow one event calendar in every city. The nine-day observance provides a useful reference, but local organizers set schedules for shrine rituals, processions, and public food events. In 2025, those local dates differed by destination, so travelers needed to check the schedule for the city they planned to visit.

Compare the dates for your destination

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) listings show how much a local calendar can vary. Phuket’s festival dates were October 21-29, while Bangkok’s Yaowarat events ran October 20-29. Nakhon Pathom’s schedule extended through October 30.

TAT also listed 2025 events in Nonthaburi, Hat Yai, Trang, Ranong, and Songkhla, among other locations. These examples are a reminder to check the city or province, rather than assuming a national date range applies everywhere. Some published descriptions include the evening before the core observance begins; the Royal Thai Embassy’s 2025 festival information gives October 20-29 as the wider festival period.

Event dates can depend on what you want to see

A city’s advertised festival window may cover more than one kind of activity. Shrine ceremonies can follow the religious observance, while public processions may take place on selected days. Food stalls and vegetarian menus can open or close on a separate schedule.

As a result, two listings for the same city might show different dates without either describing the full local program. One may give the nine-day observance, while another includes a preparation evening or the broader public event. In Phuket, for example, the 2025 event listing began a day later than the dates for Yaowarat in Bangkok.

Check the local listing before you book

Start with the year-specific schedule from the local tourism office, shrine, or event organizer. Then confirm the dates for the activity that matters to you, especially if you want to attend a procession or visit a particular shrine. For food events, check opening dates and hours separately, since a citywide festival range doesn’t guarantee that every stall or restaurant operates throughout.

This approach matters even more when planning a future trip. Local programs can change from year to year, so use prior dates as context, not as a promise that the same event will repeat on the same days.

Frequently Asked Questions

The dates above describe the core observance or a specific local event window, depending on the listing. These answers can help you compare calendars and plan around the schedule that applies to your trip.

Is the Vegetarian Festival always nine days long?

The core Vegetarian Festival observance is commonly nine days, following the first through ninth days of the ninth lunar month. However, some participants begin preparing a day early, and local public events may start before the observance or continue after it. Check what each date range covers before treating it as the festival’s official length.

Do all Thai cities hold the festival on the same dates?

The lunar observance gives cities a shared calendar basis, but local schedules can vary by province, shrine, and event organizer. A city’s processions, food stalls, and shrine ceremonies may not all begin or end on the same day. For example, national event listings can include a different window from Phuket’s shrine schedule.

When should I check the dates before traveling?

Check the schedule as soon as you choose a destination, then verify it again close to your trip. This matters most when dates are provisional or when you’re planning around a specific procession or shrine ceremony. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s current festival updates can help, but confirm event details with local organizers too.

Are the preparation day and festival opening day the same?

Not always. Some participants begin dietary preparation a day before the nine-day observance, but that preparation day should not automatically count as an official festival day. Listings may include it because they describe a broader local event period or the start of related activities.

Where can I find the schedule for a specific city?

Look for current announcements from the Tourism Authority of Thailand, the provincial or municipal government, and the destination’s shrine or event organizer. Check that the listing names the correct year and exact venue, since one announcement may cover a citywide program while another gives dates for a single shrine or event.