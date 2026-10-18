Chelsea’s Emiliano Martinez Set For Surgery After Injury

Last Updated on October 18, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

LONDON – Chelsea secured a solid 2-0 victory over Everton in the Premier League this weekend. However, the impressive home win was completely overshadowed by a very serious injury. Emiliano Martínez had to leave the field on a stretcher during the second half. Both fans and players were left deeply concerned for the veteran goalkeeper.

The Blues played extremely well and managed to take all three points. Pedro Neto was the undeniable star of the game with his two excellent goals. Despite this on-field success, the mood inside the stadium changed very quickly. The focus of everyone present shifted entirely to the health and safety of the 34-year-old shot-stopper.

Key Takeaways

Chelsea successfully defeated Everton 2-0 following two great goals from winger Pedro Neto.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez suffered a major injury and was stretchered off the pitch.

Young backup goalkeeper Mike Penders stepped in to bravely secure the clean sheet.

The unfortunate and frightening incident happened midway through the second half. Martínez clashed heavily with Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the penalty area. Both players were bravely attempting to win the ball from a dangerous away free kick. The dedicated medical staff rushed onto the pitch immediately to provide urgent treatment.

The football match was stopped for several long minutes while Martínez received expert care. He was carefully placed on a stretcher and carried away by the medical team. The worried crowd showed their unwavering support with a very warm round of applause. Following the lengthy delay, 21-year-old Mike Penders stepped up to replace the injured star.

Chelsea’s Goalkeeper Steps Up Under Massive Pressure

Mike Penders faced a truly huge challenge entering such a tense and important match. Fortunately, the young goalkeeper remained totally calm and composed throughout the remaining minutes. He made several crucial saves to keep the Everton attackers from scoring a goal. As a direct result, Chelsea safely maintained their advantage until the final whistle blew.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso praised his dedicated team after the difficult game ended. He clearly highlighted their strong winning mentality and ability to stay totally focused. You can read more about the match details on the official Chelsea news page. Alonso also expressed his deep and genuine concern for Martínez’s long-term well-being.

Goalscorer Pedro Neto proudly dedicated the hard-fought victory to his injured teammate. He mentioned exactly how much Martínez helps the entire team every single day. The whole Chelsea squad is now waiting very anxiously for the official medical updates. They all sincerely hope the nasty injury is not as bad as it initially looked.

This important victory happily keeps Chelsea moving steadily up the Premier League table. They showed truly great teamwork and strong resilience against a very tough Everton opponent. However, losing their main starting goalkeeper is definitely a major setback for the current season. The coming days will surely reveal the true long-term impact of this unfortunate weekend event.

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