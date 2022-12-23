How to Make Regular Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot

Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot

With the holiday approaching, you may be wondering how you will find time to prepare a holiday feast this year. Between the main entrée, side dishes, and dessert, holiday preparation can seem overwhelming.

Fortunately, you can make numerous holiday dinners in an Instant Pot with little effort and no one will notice.

Instant Pot turkey legs

Ingredients

Two turkey legs

Olive oil

1 cup of chicken stock or chicken broth

One small onion

Pinch of rosemary

Pinch of thyme

Sea salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

Preparation Instructions

Begin by seasoning your turkey legs with salt and pepper. Using a generous amount will add flavor, although you can use less salt if you have dietary restrictions. Dice your onion into small pieces. Press the sauté button on your Instant Pot. Press the adjust button within 10 seconds and set your Instant-Pot to “ more. When the heat indicator on your Instant Pot says “ hot, you may add one tablespoon of olive oil to the pot, followed by your seasoned turkey legs. Ensure the olive oil coats the entire bottom of your Instant-Pot to prevent your meat from sticking to the pot. Brown your turkey legs on both sides for 2-3 minutes. When your turkey legs are ready, you may remove them from the pot and add your onions. Cook your onions for 1 minute and 30 seconds, adding extra salt and pepper to your pot as you cook them. Add 1 cup of chicken stock or broth to your Instant-Pot, along with a pinch of rosemary and thyme. Place your turkey legs back in the Instant Pot and close the lid. Pressure cook at high pressure for 18-20 minutes. Use the natural pressure release function for 10 minutes and release any remaining pressure.

Corn on the cob in the Instant Pot

Ingredients

Six ears of corn

Water

Salt

2 tablespoons of butter

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Instructions for Preparation

Peel and slice your peaches.

Set your Instant Pot trivet on top of a small oven-safe dish.

In a separate dish, whisk together 7 ounces of white cake mix and 1/2 cup melted butter.

Pour the mixture over the peach slices.

Cover the mixture with foil and fill the Instant Pot with one cup of water.

Close the lid and check that your valve is in the sealing position.

Set the Instant Pot to high pressure and set the timer for 15 minutes.

After the peach cobbler has finished cooking, use the natural pressure release mechanism to remove any leftover pressure for 10 minutes.

