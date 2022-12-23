Connect with us

Food

How to Make Regular Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot
Advertisement

Food

Perfect Birthday Cake Ideas To Surprise Your Loved Ones By Relationship

Food

5 Best Thai Restaurants to Visit Christmas 2022

Food

How to Make Your Own Beef Jerky and Biltong

Food

Custom Cookie Boxes – Attractive and Affordable Cookie Boxes

Health Food

Many Health Advantages of Eating Persimmons

News Food

Just Eat Takeaway To Restructure In Britain Cutting 170 Jobs Worldwide

Food

Top List Of Spices To Eat Everyday

Food Health

Foods that help Reduce Knee and Back Pain

Food

Customization ideas for Coffee Cup Sleeves

Learning Food

How Soy is Beneficial For Animal Nutrition

Food

12 Dinner Ideas When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking

Food

6 Reasons to Start Taking Fish Oil

Health Food

How to Ensure Your Picky Eater Gets the Nutrients They Need

Health Food

Is Keto Good for Diabetes

Health Food

Acid reflux' 8 Worst Foods: From Caffeine To Cheese

Food

Discover Countless Advantages of Whipped Cream Chargers

Food News

Parents in Thailand Warned Over Dragon's Breath Treat

Food

Here are the 5 Amazing Cafes in Pattaya (2022)

Food

4 Healthy Foods That Keep Your Brain Young

Food

How to Make Regular Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot

Published

7 hours ago

on

How to Make Regular Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot

Holiday Dishes in an Instant Pot

With the holiday approaching, you may be wondering how you will find time to prepare a holiday feast this year. Between the main entrée, side dishes, and dessert, holiday preparation can seem overwhelming.

Fortunately, you can make numerous holiday dinners in an Instant Pot with little effort and no one will notice.

Instant Pot turkey legs

Ingredients

  • Two turkey legs
  • Olive oil
  • 1 cup of chicken stock or chicken broth
  • One small onion
  • Pinch of rosemary
  • Pinch of thyme
  • Sea salt to taste
  • Black pepper to taste

Preparation Instructions

  1. Begin by seasoning your turkey legs with salt and pepper. Using a generous amount will add flavor, although you can use less salt if you have dietary restrictions.
  2. Dice your onion into small pieces.
  3. Press the sauté button on your Instant Pot. Press the adjust button within 10 seconds and set your Instant-Pot to &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote; more.
  4. When the heat indicator on your Instant Pot says &OpenCurlyDoubleQuote; hot, you may add one tablespoon of olive oil to the pot, followed by your seasoned turkey legs. Ensure the olive oil coats the entire bottom of your Instant-Pot to prevent your meat from sticking to the pot.
  5. Brown your turkey legs on both sides for 2-3 minutes. When your turkey legs are ready, you may remove them from the pot and add your onions.
  6. Cook your onions for 1 minute and 30 seconds, adding extra salt and pepper to your pot as you cook them.
  7. Add 1 cup of chicken stock or broth to your Instant-Pot, along with a pinch of rosemary and thyme.
  8. Place your turkey legs back in the Instant Pot and close the lid. Pressure cook at high pressure for 18-20 minutes.
  9. Use the natural pressure release function for 10 minutes and release any remaining pressure.

Corn on the cob in the Instant Pot

Ingredients

  • Six ears of corn
  • Water
  • Salt
  • 2 tablespoons of butter
  • 1 teaspoon of minced garlic

Instructions for Preparation

  • Peel and slice your peaches.
  • Set your Instant Pot trivet on top of a small oven-safe dish.
  • In a separate dish, whisk together 7 ounces of white cake mix and 1/2 cup melted butter.
  • Pour the mixture over the peach slices.
  • Cover the mixture with foil and fill the Instant Pot with one cup of water.
  • Close the lid and check that your valve is in the sealing position.
  • Set the Instant Pot to high pressure and set the timer for 15 minutes.
  • After the peach cobbler has finished cooking, use the natural pressure release mechanism to remove any leftover pressure for 10 minutes.

Related CTN News:

Memphis Rapper Big Scarr Dead at age 22
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

buy fifa coins