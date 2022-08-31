Gala becomes Eduscho, 12 Types Of Coffee And Variety Alive

Eduscho, the well-known coffee brand since 1924, is stirring up the coffee world with its new variety – and that in 12 varieties. The cups in the cupboard are going crazy.

The cups in the cupboard are going crazy: Because from now on Eduscho, the well-known coffee brand since 1924, is mixing up the coffee world with its new variety – and that in 12 sorts.

For fully automatic machines, filter coffee fans, or pads lovers, whether mild, strong, or fairtrade, whether as espresso or caffè crema – Eduscho gala mild has them all.

And they don’t just look really good – they taste great too. After all, the coffee nerds from Eduscho have been doing this for almost 100 years and know what is important.

But of course, we can talk a lot – it’s best to discover it for yourself: The new Eduscho variety is now available in over 15,000 supermarkets, online, and in selected ones Tchibo branches.

For a coffee. Or 2. Or 12?

Prepared for all eventualities: The night was short. Just one cup of the strong, characterful coffee Espresso Intenso wakes you up again – almost like a double espresso. Are the in-laws coming?

The Eduscho filter coffee selection meets all preferences – from gentle to mild to classic or strong. And milk specialty lovers? With the strong and expressive Eduscho Caffè Variation, they will be sure to please their taste buds, whether for cappuccino or latte macchiato.

The coffee is fair: The Eduscho Crema Grande not only tastes finely roasted with hints of chocolate but is also fair trade certified. If you are in a hurry and want the perfect amount of drink, the pods are just the thing: from classic coffee pods to intensely aromatic Caffè Crema coffee pods.

And because all good things come in 12, the Eduscho »Creation of the Year« is available as a limited edition for anyone looking for new taste experiences. It doesn’t matter which of the 12 you choose – everyone gets exactly the coffee enjoyment they want here. Promised.

A look back – Coffee Nerds since 1924

The story begins in Bremen in 1924, more precisely right on the edge of the harbor, between jute sacks, the screeching of seagulls, and the sound of waves.

While the ships bring their precious goods, »Eduard Schopf« roasts the first coffees and sells them under the brand that bears his name: Eduscho gmbh. Today, almost a century later, the coffees are still roasted with the same love and passion as back then.

