Thai Woman Requires Surgery After Fish Bone Pierces Her Neck

BANGKOK – A woman in north central Thailand experienced a rare and serious injury after a fish bone became stuck in her throat and eventually pierced through the side of her neck, requiring surgical removal.

Her husband, Suriyan Bubpha-art, age 43, shared the story on Facebook to caution others. His wife, aged 45, needed an operation to extract the fish bone, which measured almost 2 centimetres.

He explained that his wife ate a bowl of fish soup, not realizing sharp bones were hidden in the meat. After swallowing, she felt immediate, sharp pain in her throat.

They first tried a common home solution, eating more food to try to push the bone down. When that did not work, she used her finger to press on the painful spot inside her mouth, hoping to free the bone.

These attempts only drove the bone further into her tissues, causing swelling and further injury.

She visited a hospital, but X-rays did not reveal the bone, and doctors assumed it had passed naturally. Over the next two weeks, her symptoms grew worse. According to Suriyan, her signs started to look like thyroid inflammation.

A second hospital visit brought no relief, so she was sent home with medicine.

The pain increased, and she used a pain relief patch on her neck. While this eased the pain for a short while, she continued to feel a sharp sensation. On the second day of using a new patch, the fish bone became visible, pushing through the skin on her neck.

Suriyan took her to Bueng Sam Phan Hospital in Phetchabun, where X-rays confirmed the bone’s location. She had surgery straight away, and doctors removed the fishbone. Medical staff said they had never seen a case like this before.

The family posted photos of the bone breaking through the skin as a warning, encouraging others to be cautious when eating fish. Suriyan said, “Something so small could have caused real harm. We want people to pay more attention.”

Getting a fish bone stuck in the throat can be painful and upsetting. Here’s a simple guide for what to do if this happens, based on trusted advice.

What to Try at Home

Eat Soft Foods: Try swallowing a small piece of banana, bread or cooked rice. These can sometimes help push the bone down. Chew well before swallowing. Sip Liquids: Drink some water, a little olive oil or a fizzy drink. This might help move the bone or make your throat slippery. Cough Gently: A soft cough sometimes helps remove the bone, but don’t cough too hard to avoid making things worse. Gargle Vinegar: Mix some apple cider vinegar with water and gargle for a few seconds. It might soften the bone and make it easier to swallow. Careful Pressure: If you know how, use gentle pressure on your tummy (similar to a mild Heimlich manoeuvre) while swallowing. Only try this if you’re comfortable and know the right way.

When to Get Medical Help

If the bone does not move after one or two hours of home treatment.

If swallowing becomes very painful, or if you have trouble breathing or notice lots of drool.

If you think the bone is stuck deep or you see blood.

If you need a doctor:

A doctor might use a special tool to see and take out the fish bone.

If the bone is hard to reach or not visible, an X-ray or a small operation might be needed.

How to Avoid This Problem

Always chew fish slowly, especially if it’s a type known for lots of bones, like mackerel or sardines.

Pay attention when eating and avoid distractions such as phones or TV.

Remove visible fish bones before cooking or eating.

Extra Information

Most fish bones don’t cause major problems, but if one gets stuck, it can sometimes break through tissue or cause an infection if not treated.

Don’t try to push the fish bone down with hard foods like crackers, as this could make the injury worse.

Staying calm and acting quickly can help. If you still don’t feel better or your symptoms change, speak to a doctor for more help.

