Last Updated on September 16, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Thailand’s current consumer co-payment program usually refers to Khon La Khrueng, including the 2025 Half-Half Plus round and reported 2026 plans called Khon La Khrueng Plus or Thai Help Thai Plus. It isn’t health insurance: the government subsidizes eligible purchases at approved merchants, while you pay the remaining share.

The basic process runs through the Pao Tang app and its G-Wallet, with eligibility, spending limits, and excluded purchases set by each round. The 2025 scheme generally used a 50:50 split, while reported 2026 plans would have the government cover 60% and the consumer pay 40%; Thailand’s 60:40 co-payment program explains the reported change. Because dates and eligibility rules can change, confirm the final details through official government announcements before registering.

Key Takeaways

Thailand’s 2026 Thai Help Thai Plus scheme covers 60% of eligible purchases, while participants pay 40%.

scheme covers 60% of eligible purchases, while participants pay 40%. The government contribution is capped at 200 baht per day and 1,000 baht per month from June through September.

Registration ran through the Pao Tang app from May 25 to 29, 2026, with spending limited to approved merchants and services.

Unused monthly credit expires, so participants must use each month’s allowance before the next one begins.

Check the official Cabinet-approved scheme details and Thai Help Thai Plus information for eligibility and payment rules.

How Thailand’s Co-Payment Schemes Work

Thailand’s Khon La Khrueng programs are domestic spending support schemes, not cash handouts. The government pays part of an eligible purchase, while the participant pays the rest through the approved payment system.

For example, under a 50/50 round, a 100-baht purchase would involve 50 baht from the buyer and 50 baht from the government. Under a 60/40 round, the government would pay 60 baht and the buyer would pay 40 baht. However, the subsidy remains subject to daily, monthly, or total program limits, so users cannot claim unlimited support.

Why the government uses a co-payment model

The policy helps households reduce everyday expenses while keeping money tied to actual purchases. Requiring the buyer to pay part of the bill also limits waste because the benefit cannot normally be withdrawn as cash, transferred freely, or used at any shop.

Instead, participants spend through approved merchants, which directs government support toward local stores, food sellers, service providers, and other small businesses. Merchants receive payment through the program’s approved system, while consumers use the Pao Tang app and its G-Wallet. The Thai Help Thai Plus program details explain how the merchant network and Pao Tang system fit together.

The model also encourages electronic payments. Each transaction creates a record, gives participating businesses access to digital commerce, and helps the government control eligibility and spending limits. In that sense, the subsidy follows the purchase rather than arriving as unrestricted money.

This retail arrangement differs from a medical co-payment. In healthcare, a patient or insurer may pay part of a hospital or treatment bill, with the remaining amount covered by insurance or another payer. Thailand’s retail scheme instead supports approved consumer purchases and local economic activity.

What the 2025 and 2026 rounds have in common

Recent rounds used a similar structure:

Registered users received a defined benefit through Pao Tang .

. Participating merchants accepted payments through Thung Ngoen .

. The government contribution applied only to approved goods or services.

Daily, monthly, or total spending limits restricted the subsidy.

Each round had fixed registration and spending periods.

The 2025 Half-Half Plus round used a 50/50 split, while the 2026 Thai Help Thai Plus round used a reported 60/40 split. The Cabinet-approved 2025 program shows why users should check each announcement carefully. Rates, age rules, participant caps, eligible purchases, and dates can change with every round, so earlier conditions are not permanent rules.

Who Can Qualify and How Much Support Is Available?

Reported 2026 rules limit the public co-payment benefit to Thai nationals with a valid national ID card who meet the age requirement. Applicants must also have no unresolved suspension or repayment issue from earlier Khon La Khrueng rounds. Check the official 2026 eligibility rules before applying because early reports listed different conditions.

How daily and monthly limits affect your real savings

The government reportedly pays 60% of an eligible purchase, while you pay the remaining 40%. Your actual savings depend on where you shop, which products qualify, and whether your spending reaches the daily limit.

The reported state contribution is capped at 200 baht per day and 1,000 baht per month for four months. For example, a household buying 300 baht of eligible groceries might receive 180 baht in support and pay 120 baht. A 500-baht purchase would reach the 200-baht daily government cap, leaving the household to pay 300 baht.

Reported 2026 guidance also says an unused daily right may carry forward. However, monthly balances may not roll into the next month, so confirm the active program terms before relying on either rule. The Pao Tang spending rules can help explain how limits and expiry dates have worked in recent rounds.

How the scheme differs from welfare and healthcare benefits

Khon La Khrueng is a purchase subsidy. You pay part of the bill through Pao Tang and G-Wallet, while the government pays its share to an approved merchant through the participating payment network.

State welfare card support works differently. Welfare cardholders are generally excluded from the public co-payment group and receive separate assistance through their welfare card system. The 2026 package reportedly provides eligible welfare cardholders with 1,000 baht per month for four months, rather than combining both benefits for the same person.

Healthcare co-payments are separate again. A patient pays a portion of a hospital or treatment bill, while an insurer or public healthcare program covers the rest. Private insurance uses the insurer’s policy system, not Pao Tang.

Early coverage mentioned an age threshold of 16, but later reported 2026 rules set it at 18. The final rulebook controls. The 2025 round also reportedly offered 2,400 baht to taxpayers and 2,000 baht to non-taxpayers, showing that these figures belong to specific rounds, not a permanent national benefit.

How to Register, Pay, and Find Participating Shops

Registration, payment, and merchant checks all happen through the Pao Tang app. Reported 2026 registration ran from May 25 to 29, while participating merchants could register or confirm eligibility during separate periods. Because dates and limits can change, update the app and check the latest government notice before relying on earlier instructions.

A simple example of an in-store purchase

Suppose you visit a neighborhood grocery shop displaying the program’s participation notice. First, confirm that the shop is approved and that your chosen goods qualify. Participating merchants generally receive payments through the Thung Ngoen system and must meet the program’s registration requirements.

At checkout, open Pao Tang and select the active co-payment benefit inside G-Wallet. Scan the merchant’s QR code, or let the shop scan your payment code, depending on the checkout setup. Review the merchant name, purchase amount, and personal share before confirming.

For a 300-baht eligible purchase under a 60/40 arrangement, the app may show 120 baht for you and 180 baht from the government, subject to the daily subsidy cap. After confirmation, G-Wallet deducts your share and displays the government contribution, transaction record, and remaining entitlement.

Check the final payment screen carefully. A purchase cannot normally be changed after you approve the transaction.

The app may show different figures when you reach a daily or monthly limit, so don’t assume the stated percentage applies without restriction. The official 2026 scheme details should take priority over older screenshots or social media posts.

Using the benefit for food delivery

Recent rounds allowed approved food and beverage orders through participating delivery platforms. However, that permission didn’t cover every online store, restaurant, or delivery app. Both the merchant and the platform had to be enrolled.

Open the approved delivery service, select an eligible restaurant, and check whether the co-payment option appears at checkout. Delivery charges may remain outside the subsidy. Food delivery also used separate operating hours in the 2025 round, and reported 2026 rules set different hours from in-store purchases.

Availability can vary by area and platform. Thailand’s participating restaurants on LINE MAN show why checking the merchant listing matters before placing an order.

What You Can Buy, What Is Excluded, and Where the Scheme Works

Thailand’s co-payment benefit applies to approved everyday spending, but it isn’t a general shopping voucher. Your purchase must involve an eligible product or service, an enrolled merchant, an active benefit period, and a valid Pao Tang transaction.

How to check a merchant before you pay

Eligible spending can include food, household goods, drinks, and services offered by participating local businesses. Some approved transport and food-delivery transactions may also qualify, although delivery platforms can have separate rules and hours. The merchant must be enrolled through the program’s approved payment system, usually linked to Thung Ngoen and G-Wallet.

Reported exclusions include:

Alcoholic drinks.

Tobacco products.

Lottery tickets.

Purchases from unregistered shops.

Transactions outside the approved spending period or daily operating hours.

The scheme doesn’t provide a bank transfer, cash withdrawal, or unrestricted credit balance. You can’t normally use the subsidy at any store simply because the product appears suitable.

Before selecting your goods, check the merchant’s program status in Pao Tang or ask the shop to confirm its enrollment. A program sign alone isn’t enough because participation can expire or differ between rounds. At checkout, review the total price, your personal share, and the remaining subsidy after payment.

A suitable product can still be rejected when the seller isn’t active in the current program round.

What happens when rules or dates change

Readers may see different figures because each round can change its registration dates, age limit, benefit period, merchant window, subsidy ratio, or daily cap. For example, earlier reports described a 50/50 arrangement, while reported 2026 rules use 60/40 support, with a 200-baht daily government cap and a 1,000-baht monthly limit.

The reported 2026 spending period runs from June 1 through September 30, between 6:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. A payment may fail because the merchant is unregistered, the product is excluded, the benefit has expired, the spending window is closed, or you have reached a cap. App errors, identity mismatches, and account restrictions can also block payment.

Treat early news reports as provisional. Check final announcements from the Public Relations Department or the Ministry of Finance before relying on any figure. The Cabinet-approved scheme coverage can provide useful context, but the latest official notice controls.

Common Problems, Limitations, and Smart Ways to Use the Benefit

Thailand’s co-payment schemes can reduce eligible costs, but they don’t make every purchase cheaper. Merchant coverage, payment limits, excluded products, and technical problems can all affect your actual savings. The 2025 round reached about 19.76 million participants and generated more than 84 billion baht in spending, showing the program’s scale without guaranteeing the same funding or access in a later round.

How to avoid scams and unofficial registration pages

Scammers may promise early access, extra credit, or cash in exchange for personal information. Don’t share one-time passwords, banking details, national ID information, or Pao Tang login details with callers, chat accounts, or social media pages.

Use only the official Pao Tang app from a recognized app store. Check government announcements and verified program screens instead of clicking registration links sent through messages. Official notices, including updates shared by NBT World, should take priority over forwarded posts.

Genuine registration shouldn’t require a suspicious fee, a payment to a private bank account, or a transfer to “secure” your place. If someone asks you to exchange subsidy rights for cash, stop communicating and report the incident through Thailand’s scam reporting contacts. Never approve a transaction you didn’t start.

How to decide whether the scheme is worth using

Start with your normal shopping routine. The benefit is most useful when you already need eligible groceries, meals, or services from participating merchants near you. Limited coverage may make the scheme less practical if approved shops are inconvenient or your preferred products are excluded.

Before spending, check four points:

You have an active Pao Tang account and completed identity verification.

Your phone number and ID details are current and match your account.

The merchant, product, and payment time qualify.

Enough benefit time and balance remain to use the credit.

Track your balance regularly because daily or monthly caps can limit the subsidy, and unused monthly funds may expire. Plan ordinary purchases rather than buying extra items to chase a discount. You still pay your share, so a larger purchase can increase your spending instead of reducing it. If registration fails or a payment is rejected, save the transaction details and contact official support rather than using an unofficial workaround.

Frequently Asked Questions

Thailand’s co-payment rules can raise practical questions after you understand the basic registration and payment process. These answers cover transfers, refunds, delivery orders, account access, and possible changes to the program.

Can I transfer my co-payment benefit to someone else?

No. The entitlement belongs to the registered participant and can’t be transferred, sold, exchanged for cash, or withdrawn. You also can’t ask a shop to return the government contribution as change. The 60/40 payment split under Thai Help Thai Plus applies only to genuine eligible purchases made through the approved system.

Can I get cash back from an unused balance?

No, unused credit isn’t a cash balance. You must spend it on qualifying purchases before the applicable deadline, and any unused monthly entitlement expires at the end of that month. Buying unnecessary items just to use the balance can leave you spending more overall.

Are delivery fees covered by the subsidy?

Generally, no. For eligible food and beverage delivery orders, the subsidy applies to the qualifying food purchase, while delivery charges remain your responsibility. Delivery orders also have a shorter operating window, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., and you must complete the Pao Tang payment within the stated confirmation period.

What happens if I change phones or lose access to Pao Tang?

Your benefit is tied to your identity and Pao Tang account, so another person can’t use it on your behalf. The published scheme information doesn’t provide a single detailed recovery process for every phone or account problem. Contact official Pao Tang or government support before creating a new account, since duplicate registration could create an eligibility issue.

Can I cancel a purchase or receive a refund?

Don’t assume every transaction can be reversed after approval. Transport purchases have stricter rules, and reported 2026 conditions say some bus tickets can’t be refunded or exchanged for cash. For a shop dispute, keep the receipt and transaction record, then contact the merchant and the official support channel rather than accepting an informal cash arrangement.

Will the scheme continue after September 2026?

The confirmed spending period runs through September 30, 2026. Any extension would require a new government decision, so don’t treat social media claims as confirmation. Recent reporting says an extension was being considered, but participants should rely on official extension updates before planning future spending.