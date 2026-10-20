Singapore Savings Bonds 10-Year Yield Rises to 2.45%

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

Singapore Savings Bond (SSB) investors have a fresh reason to smile this month. The latest November 2026 tranche officially offers a 10-year average return of 2.45%. This marks a steady upward climb from previous months, making it a highly attractive option for conservative savers seeking stable yields.

The new bond starts with a 1.67% interest rate in its first year. If you hold it for the full ten years, the rate steps up to an impressive 3.08% in the final year. But with short-term T-bills and fixed deposits also vying for your cash, is this the exact right time to lock in your money?

Key Takeaways

The November 2026 SSB offers a 2.45% 10-year average return, peaking at 3.08% in year ten.

Six-month T-bills currently beat the SSB’s first-year rate, offering slightly better yields for short-term cash.

You can easily apply for this tranche until October 27, with a low minimum investment of just $500.

How SSBs Compare to T-Bills and Fixed Deposits

Investors constantly weigh SSBs against other low-risk financial instruments. Your ultimate choice largely depends on your personal investment timeline. For short-term cash, the latest six-month T-bill recently cleared at 1.92%. This comfortably beats the SSB’s initial 1.67% return for year one. Therefore, T-bills generally win for money you only want to park for a few months.

However, T-bills lock your money in until maturity. You cannot redeem them early without selling them on the secondary market. Fixed deposits share a very similar drawback across most local banks. Banks often charge a hefty penalty if you withdraw your fixed deposit before the agreed term ends. In contrast, SSBs truly shine when it comes to total flexibility and liquidity.

You can reliably redeem your Savings Bonds in any given month without ever facing a penalty. You will receive your principal and any accrued interest by the second business day of the following month. Furthermore, you only need $500 to get started with an SSB. Fixed deposits typically require a much higher initial cash placement to secure the best promotional rates.

Should You Apply Now or Wait for the Next Issue?

This remains the most common question among savvy Singaporean savers today. Interest rates have climbed steadily over the last three consecutive bond tranches. September offered 2.25%, October hit 2.32%, and now November gives 2.45%. Consequently, some investors might feel strongly tempted to wait and see if December brings even higher yields.

Predicting exact future rates is always a slightly tricky endeavor. SSBs technically track the previous month’s average Singapore Government Securities yields. If global interest rates rise, next month’s SSB could theoretically offer a slightly better return. However, waiting always carries an opportunity cost, as your idle cash could be earning guaranteed interest right now.

The sheer beauty of the SSB system is that you never truly lose out. If you buy the November bond and December rates suddenly spike, you have excellent options. You can simply redeem your current bond and buy the new one. You only pay a minor $2 transaction fee to effortlessly make the swap.

Making the Most of Your Savings Strategy

It is also vital to consider your broader financial portfolio before making a move. The 2.45% ten-year average sits just below the CPF Ordinary Account’s standard 2.5% return. Because of this, SSBs should never fully replace your CPF savings. Instead, use them strictly for emergency cash you want to keep easily accessible.

Another massive benefit is that SSBs are fully eligible for Supplementary Retirement Scheme (SRS) funds. This allows clever investors to layer government bond returns directly on top of their existing SRS tax relief benefits. Just remember that individual investors are capped at holding a maximum of $200,000 across all outstanding SSB issues.

If this 2.45% return comfortably fits your personal financial strategy, do not miss the current application window. Applications for the November tranche officially close at 9:00 PM on October 27, 2026. You can apply quickly and easily through the ATMs or internet banking portals of local banks. Start small today, lock in a perfectly safe return, and happily watch your savings grow over the next decade.

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