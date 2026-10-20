Singapore Jails Chinese National for Money Laundering

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

SINGAPORE – A major figure in Singapore’s historic money laundering scandal has finally faced justice. Zhang Ruisheng recently received a 12-month jail sentence for holding illegal funds. The 54-year-old Chinese national held more than S$17 million in criminal money. He used these dirty funds to buy a stunning luxury home on Sentosa island.

During the trial, prosecutors pushed for a 13-month jail term. They noted that Ruisheng used the exact same fake documents as his brother. They stressed that hiding criminal money does serious harm to society.

Key Takeaways

Zhang Ruisheng got 12 months in jail for keeping S$17.6 million in illegal funds.

He is the older brother of a convict in Singapore’s massive S$3 billion money laundering case.

The authorities seized his luxury home in Sentosa Cove and a high-end Toyota vehicle.

The story traces back to a massive S$3 billion money laundering bust in Singapore. This remains one of the largest financial crime cases in the country’s history. Authorities seized luxury cars, gold bars, and designer goods during those original raids.

Zhang Ruisheng’s younger brother, Zhang Ruijin, was a key player in that initial group. In 2024, the younger brother went to prison for 15 months. He faced serious charges for forgery and moving illegal money.

The younger brother’s wife, Lin Baoying, also went to jail for 15 months. She was the only woman among the ten main criminals. Together, the family moved huge amounts of illegal cash through local banks.

A Fake Job and a Real Scam

Ruisheng lived in Singapore on a standard work pass. He claimed to work as an “investment advisor” for a company named Golden Eagle Family Office. However, his brother and sister-in-law actually ran this business.

The real trouble started in August 2020. Ruisheng opened a bank account with CIMB in Singapore. He started the account with a basic balance of S$250,000.

Within weeks, massive amounts of money began pouring into his new account. He received eleven separate transfers from foreign sources. These sudden transfers totaled a staggering S$17.6 million.

The massive deposits quickly triggered alarm bells at the bank. Staff asked Ruisheng to explain where the millions came from. They needed real proof to meet strict anti-money laundering rules.

Ruisheng claimed the money came from selling a commercial building in Macau. He gave the bank a sales contract showing a payout of S6 million.

However, investigators soon found out these documents were completely fake. Ruisheng later admitted he never owned any property in Macau. He also confessed that he did not even know the companies involved.

Red Flags and the Final Catch

His lies could not hold up against careful bank checks. CIMB’s financial crime team reviewed his forged papers and found major issues. The bank decided to close his account entirely.

Before the closure, Ruisheng spent heavily on local real estate. He dropped about S$10.4 million on a luxury property at 69 Cove Drive in Sentosa. He paid for both the house and the expensive stamp duty.

He also pulled out millions right before the bank shut his account. He wrote a cheque to withdraw nearly S2.1 million to help buy a second Sentosa house.

The police eventually caught up with his spending spree. The Commercial Affairs Department started looking into his fake bank documents in 2023. They quickly moved to freeze his valuable assets.

Officers seized his expensive Toyota Vellfire van. They also placed a strict ban on selling his property at 69 Cove Drive. Ruisheng eventually agreed to surrender both the car and the house to the state.

This matches the fate of his younger brother. The courts previously ordered the younger brother to give up about S$118 million. That massive sum covered most of his seized local assets.

Justice Served in Singapore

During the trial, prosecutors pushed for a 13-month jail term. They noted that Ruisheng used the exact same fake documents as his brother. They stressed that hiding criminal money does serious harm to society.

His defense lawyers asked for a lighter sentence. They argued that Ruisheng played a very small role in the overall crime ring. They also pointed out that giving up his house showed true regret.

In the end, the judge handed down a 12-month sentence. Ruisheng could have faced up to three years in prison and heavy fines. Read the full original report on Channel News Asia.

The local banking sector plays a critical role in stopping illegal money flows. Local banks now use advanced systems to track unusual cash movements. When foreign money arrives suddenly, relationship managers must ask tough questions.

This strict approach is exactly what tripped up Ruisheng. The system flagged his massive incoming transfers almost instantly. It proves that Singapore’s banking rules work well to catch suspicious acts.

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