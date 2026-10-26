Where Leopards Survive in Thailand: Key Documented Sites

A leopard still survives in Thailand’s remaining wild forests, but its presence is easier to confirm than its numbers. Camera traps and field studies document several strongholds, including parts of the Western Forest Complex and Kaeng Krachan, yet they don’t provide a complete, current count for the country.

That means a photograph or survey result can show where leopards were detected, not how many live across Thailand today. Wild sightings are also unlikely, since much of the evidence comes from research cameras rather than visitors.

Here’s where leopards have been documented, what those records can tell you, and where the evidence remains limited.

Key Takeaways

Leopards survive in several Thai forest strongholds, with the clearest evidence coming from the Western Forest Complex and Kaeng Krachan.

In Thung Yai Naresuan East, camera traps recorded leopards at 21 locations during a 2010–2012 survey; the study details those detections.

Historical camera-trap records also document leopards in Kui Buri and Hala Bala, but they do not establish current population sizes.

A study estimated 2.8–3.8 leopards per 100 square kilometers in Kaeng Krachan’s core, not across the whole country.

Camera-trap records confirm presence, not precise national numbers, and wild leopards are not reliably visible to visitors.

Leopards of Thailand: Where They Still Survive

Research confirms leopard presence in several protected forest areas, but the evidence varies in age and detail. Camera-trap detections show where leopards appeared during a survey; they don’t provide a current count for every park or for Thailand as a whole.

The Western Forest Complex holds key leopard habitat

The Western Forest Complex includes Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary and Thung Yai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary, two important protected areas in western Thailand. Camera traps in Thung Yai Naresuan East recorded leopards at 21 locations between April 2010 and February 2012. Researchers captured 72 independent leopard photographs during 1,817 trap-nights, documenting use across the survey area.

Research has also reported stronger leopard evidence in Huai Kha Khaeng than in Thung Yai Naresuan East. A comparison published in 2023 found a higher relative-abundance index for Huai Kha Khaeng, though that index is not a population count or density estimate. The camera-trap study comparing the two sanctuaries helps clarify the difference between detection indices and direct counts. These findings support the complex’s importance, while the survey dates mean they should not be read as current population totals.

Kaeng Krachan is a major stronghold in the southwest

Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex contains a key leopard stronghold in southwestern Thailand. A study estimated 2.8 to 3.8 leopards per 100 square kilometers in the complex’s core area. That figure describes a study estimate for the core, not a count for all of Kaeng Krachan National Park, the full forest complex, or Thailand.

Research there has also documented melanistic leopards, whose coats appear mostly black. Older camera-trap work in the park recorded spotted and melanistic individuals during surveys in 2003 and 2004. Together, the studies provide evidence of leopard presence and useful information about the core area, but estimates from one part of the forest cannot be applied to the entire country.

Other records come from Kui Buri and Hala Bala

Camera traps have also detected leopards at Kui Buri National Park and Hala Bala Wildlife Sanctuary. A multi-site survey conducted between April 1997 and July 2010 recorded 23 leopard detections at Kui Buri and two at Hala Bala. These records confirm presence during the survey period, but they don’t establish how many leopards live at either site now.

The distinction matters because detection totals depend on where and when researchers place cameras, as well as how long they monitor them. A survey that fails to photograph a leopard at another site cannot prove the species is absent there. It only shows that the survey did not record one under its particular conditions.

Why evidence for some famous parks is still unclear

Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai is a useful example of why protected status alone cannot confirm leopard presence. The evidence available here does not establish a reliable leopard-specific record or population estimate for the forest complex. Habitat protection may benefit wildlife, but it is not a substitute for a survey that documents the species.

Without suitable camera-trap monitoring or another credible leopard-specific study, the evidence does not support claiming that leopards are present or absent there. For now, the clearest documented records in Thailand come from specific surveyed sites, and each should be read in light of its location and survey dates.

What camera traps can, and cannot, tell us

Camera traps help researchers confirm leopard presence in forests where direct sightings are rare. Set along animal trails or other likely routes, the cameras record movement over time, creating photographs researchers can review for location, activity, and individual identity. However, a photograph documents a detection, not a complete count of Thailand’s leopards.

Photographs can reveal activity and individual identity

Researchers can compare a leopard’s coat markings across photographs. The rosette patterns on its flanks are distinctive, and clear images from both sides help teams decide whether separate detections show the same animal. A multi-point leopard identification study describes how researchers use coat patterns for camera-trap identification.

Repeated photographs can also show where a leopard traveled during a survey and when cameras detected it. In Kaeng Krachan, a 2003–2004 survey recorded 161 leopard photographs over 4,493 trap-nights. Researchers could identify individuals in 146 images and documented at least five spotted leopards, along with at least one melanistic male. Those figures describe photographs and identified animals in that survey, not the park’s current population.

Different measures answer different questions

A photograph count records images. A detection rate relates detections to survey effort, such as the Kaeng Krachan study’s 3.58 detections per 100 trap-nights. A relative-abundance index compares detection patterns using a particular method, while a density estimate expresses estimated animals per area. Researchers may use repeated identifications in capture-recapture models to estimate density, but that result depends on the survey design and assumptions.

These measures cannot be treated as interchangeable. More photographs may reflect more camera effort, repeated visits by the same leopard, or differences in camera placement. They do not automatically mean that a site has more animals.

Surveys provide dated evidence, not a national census

Many Thai records cited in this article come from surveys conducted years ago. They show that leopards used particular sites during those monitoring periods, but they do not confirm present-day occupancy everywhere. Likewise, a survey that records no leopard cannot prove the animal is absent.

No evidence discussed here provides a current national census. The clearest conclusion is narrower: camera traps document leopard presence at surveyed sites, and well-matched photographs can help researchers identify individuals and estimate local density.

The forest conditions leopards need to survive

A protected forest needs more than trees to support leopards. These cats need connected habitat, enough prey, and room to move while hunting and finding mates. In Thailand, large forest blocks such as Huai Kha Khaeng provide useful context for how much space an individual may use.

Large, connected forests give leopards room to move

Leopards use home ranges, areas they regularly travel through to find food and shelter. Radio tracking in Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuary found average home ranges of about 26 square kilometers for adult females and 46 square kilometers for adult males. The study tracked nine leopards, and those averages reflect a small sample, not a fixed space requirement for every animal. Sex, individual behavior, prey availability, and local conditions can all affect range size. The Huai Kha Khaeng radio-telemetry study offers a local measure of their space use.

Connected forest lets leopards travel between feeding areas and helps keep populations from becoming isolated in small patches. When roads, settlements, or other human activity divide habitat, movement can become harder. A forest’s total area matters, but so does whether animals can move through it.

Reliable prey supports a resident population

Leopards need enough wild prey to meet their energy needs. If prey becomes scarce, cats may have to travel farther to find food, or they may struggle to remain in an area. Forests with prey populations and limited disturbance are therefore more likely to support regular leopard use than areas where food or safe cover is depleted.

Space and prey are closely linked. A large forest can offer room to hunt, but its value declines if suitable prey is scarce or human activity disrupts key areas. For Thailand’s documented strongholds, the important question is not simply whether forest remains, but whether it stays connected, supports prey, and allows leopards to move with limited disturbance.

Human activity and conservation shape their future

Protected status alone doesn’t guarantee that leopards can use every part of a forest. Research in Thailand shows that human settlements and activity can influence where leopards move and how they use habitat. Conservation depends on keeping forest interiors suitable for leopards, while limiting pressure on the prey they rely on.

Settlements and activity can reduce habitat use

In Thung Yai Naresuan East, researchers recorded more leopard use in the sanctuary’s central and eastern areas than in the west. The study associated lower use in the western portion with nearby settlements and human activity. This pattern describes the surveyed area and period, rather than every part of the sanctuary today.

Research in Kaeng Krachan also linked human disturbance with leopard habitat use and behavior. A study in the park examined how activity along forest edges affected leopards, supporting the need to account for human presence when assessing habitat quality. The Kaeng Krachan study provides evidence that a forest can remain intact on a map while human activity still affects how leopards use it.

Protecting core forest and prey matters

Landscape research in Kaeng Krachan found lower abundance and biomass of large prey outside the core area than within it. It also reported that human activities affected leopard space use and prey. These findings point to a practical conservation priority: protect core forest and maintain conditions that support prey, rather than judging habitat only by its total area.

Quieter habitat also matters. Where human presence is lower, leopards may have more opportunity to use forest areas and move through them. However, the available findings do not establish that one specific measure or program has solved these pressures across Thailand.

The strongest documented sites therefore need ongoing attention to habitat use, prey, and disturbance. Camera-trap monitoring can help researchers track changes over time, while care around sensitive wildlife locations can reduce unnecessary disturbance. Leopards’ future depends not just on retaining protected forest, but on keeping key parts of it usable for both the cats and their prey.

Can visitors see wild leopards in Thailand?

Visitors may see a leopard in Thailand, but a sighting is rare and unpredictable. The records discussed here come mainly from research cameras, which monitor forests without relying on people encountering the animals. A park’s documented leopard presence does not mean visitors can expect to see one.

Wild sightings are not guaranteed

Leopards are elusive and often avoid people. Even in forests where camera traps have recorded them, researchers may need extensive monitoring to document activity. A visit can offer a chance to experience Thailand’s forest wildlife, but it shouldn’t be planned around spotting a leopard.

Avoid seeking out camera traps or following reports of recent leopard movement. Sharing trap locations, den sites, or specific movement details can disturb wildlife and expose sensitive areas.

Check park rules before you go

Access, closures, and wildlife-viewing rules can vary by park and change over time. Before traveling, contact the relevant park office or check the Department of National Parks website for current guidance. Follow staff instructions, stay on permitted routes, and keep a respectful distance from any wildlife you encounter.

A responsible visit puts the forest and its wildlife first. Treat a leopard sighting as an unexpected possibility, not a promised part of the trip.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers clarify leopard identification, what Thailand’s survey data can tell us, and how to act responsibly around wildlife.

Which leopard subspecies is found in Thailand?

Thai field research identifies the leopards studied as Indochinese leopards, Panthera pardus delacouri. That name refers to a subspecies of leopard, not a separate species. A spatial ecology study of the Indochinese leopard examines the animals in Thailand’s Kaeng Krachan Forest Complex.

Are black panthers a different kind of leopard?

A black panther in Thailand is a leopard with melanism, a genetic condition that causes unusually dark pigmentation. It remains the same species and subspecies as other local leopards. In the right light, its spots may still be visible beneath the dark coat.

How many leopards are left in Thailand?

Available studies don’t establish a reliable current nationwide total. Estimates from one sanctuary or a park’s core area cover only the surveyed location, so they can’t be added together or presented as Thailand’s national count.

Are leopards and tigers the same animal?

No. Leopards are Panthera pardus, while tigers are Panthera tigris. Tigers have bold vertical stripes; leopards have rosette-shaped spots, and they are generally smaller and more slender.

What should I do if I encounter a leopard?

Don’t approach, follow, feed, or corner it. Give the animal space, move away calmly, and alert park staff when it’s safe; follow any local instructions. Never try to create a sighting or draw a leopard closer.