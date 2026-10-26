Bangkok News

Cabinet Decides Today on 45-Baht Rail Fare Cap

Jeff Tomas
Jeff Tomas - Freelance Journalist
Cabinet Decides Today on 45-Baht Rail Fare Cap

BANGKOK – Today, the Thai Cabinet will review a major proposal from the Transport Ministry to make city travel much cheaper. Officials want to cap fares on Bangkok’s electric rail network at a maximum of 45 baht per trip. If approved, this new pricing system will officially launch on January 1, 2027. This ambitious move aims to lower the daily cost of living for millions of regular commuters.

The proposed plan introduces a unified ticketing system across eight major city train lines. Currently, passengers often pay multiple starting fees when switching between different transit operators. The new single-entry scheme guarantees that fares will stay between 17 and 45 baht. To fund this one-year trial, the ministry is requesting a central budget ceiling of 5.8 billion baht.

Key Takeaways

  • The Transport Ministry wants to cap Bangkok train fares at 45 baht starting in 2027.
  • A unified ticket system will eliminate multiple entry fees across eight separate rail lines.
  • The government plans to use a 5.8 billion baht budget for the one-year refund trial.

Easing the Burden on Daily Commuters

Passengers will quickly see these savings through a modern cash-back system linked to their phones. Commuters will pay the normal price upfront and receive a refund for any amount over 45 baht. These automatic refunds will go directly into the user’s Paotang digital wallet app. Travelers must use EMV contactless cards to qualify for this special government pricing system.

Additionally, the package seeks to extend the current discounts on the Red and Purple lines. These specific routes have already seen massive passenger growth since introducing their own daily limits. Government officials view this increasing popularity as clear evidence that lower fares boost public transit use. Expanding this success to the entire city network is the next logical step.

A Greener Future for the Capital

The success of this program depends heavily on smooth technical integration between different railway companies. Private operators will have their passenger data evaluated a few months after the launch. This review ensures everyone receives fair compensation from the state budget. Ultimately, this system creates a win-win scenario for both daily riders and transit companies.

This unified policy represents a massive step toward fair and affordable public transportation in Thailand. The government hopes this attractive fare will encourage more people to leave their cars at home. Consequently, this shift could significantly reduce traffic jams and terrible air pollution across the capital. Transport leaders remain highly confident that a permanent ticketing system will follow the trial.

Trending News:

Thailand’s Cabinet Votes on 10.5 Billion Flood Top-Up

Chris Hemsworth Trains Muay Thai in Bangkok

 

Chinese Tourist Banned From Thailand For Life for Damaging $15,000 Airport Gate
Top Thailand Anti-Corruption Official Faces Charges in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
Thailand Rescues 17-Year-Old Girl From Nigeria After Family Sold Her into Prostitution to Pay Off Debts
Police Bust Nigerian Scammer With 65.5 Kg of Heroin in Bangkok
Couple Found Dead in Bangkok Home Evidence Points to Murder-Suicide
Share This Article
Jeff Tomas
ByJeff Tomas
Freelance Journalist
Follow:
Jeff Tomas is an award winning journalist known for his sharp insights and no-nonsense reporting style. Over the years he has worked for Reuters and the Canadian Press covering everything from political scandals to human interest stories. He brings a clear and direct approach to his work.
Previous Article Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand
Next Article Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask and Stop Taking Bribes
SOi Dog FOundation

Trending News

Singapore Man Fined Over Wifes Erotic Massage Services
Singapore Man Fined 7K Over Wife’s Erotic Spa Services
News Asia
China's Fifth Plenum
China’s Fifth Plenum: Xi Jinping Faces Serious Questions
China
iPhone Duo Mania China
iPhone Duo Mania Hits China: Fans Camp Out 3 Days
China
Suvarnabhumi Airport
Suvarnabhumi Airport Denies Passenger Luggage Tampering
Bangkok News
Why Older Expats Cannot Stay Single in Thailand
Why Older Expats Cannot Stay Single in Thailand
Expat Life & Living
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Where Leopards Survive in Thailand: Key Documented Sites
Environment
El Niño Delays Thailand's Cool Season Until Late November
El Niño Delays Thailand’s Cool Season Until Late November
Weather
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Rare Leopards Filmed Together in Kaeng Krachan National Park
Environment
Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask
Traffic Police Ordered to Unmask and Stop Taking Bribes
Crime
Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand
Awk Phansa Marks the End of Buddhist Lent in Thailand
Lifestyles

Download Our App

Download Our App
Add as preferredsource on Google