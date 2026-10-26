Cabinet Decides Today on 45-Baht Rail Fare Cap

BANGKOK – Today, the Thai Cabinet will review a major proposal from the Transport Ministry to make city travel much cheaper. Officials want to cap fares on Bangkok’s electric rail network at a maximum of 45 baht per trip. If approved, this new pricing system will officially launch on January 1, 2027. This ambitious move aims to lower the daily cost of living for millions of regular commuters.

The proposed plan introduces a unified ticketing system across eight major city train lines. Currently, passengers often pay multiple starting fees when switching between different transit operators. The new single-entry scheme guarantees that fares will stay between 17 and 45 baht. To fund this one-year trial, the ministry is requesting a central budget ceiling of 5.8 billion baht.

Key Takeaways

The Transport Ministry wants to cap Bangkok train fares at 45 baht starting in 2027.

A unified ticket system will eliminate multiple entry fees across eight separate rail lines.

The government plans to use a 5.8 billion baht budget for the one-year refund trial.

Easing the Burden on Daily Commuters

Passengers will quickly see these savings through a modern cash-back system linked to their phones. Commuters will pay the normal price upfront and receive a refund for any amount over 45 baht. These automatic refunds will go directly into the user’s Paotang digital wallet app. Travelers must use EMV contactless cards to qualify for this special government pricing system.

Additionally, the package seeks to extend the current discounts on the Red and Purple lines. These specific routes have already seen massive passenger growth since introducing their own daily limits. Government officials view this increasing popularity as clear evidence that lower fares boost public transit use. Expanding this success to the entire city network is the next logical step.

A Greener Future for the Capital

The success of this program depends heavily on smooth technical integration between different railway companies. Private operators will have their passenger data evaluated a few months after the launch. This review ensures everyone receives fair compensation from the state budget. Ultimately, this system creates a win-win scenario for both daily riders and transit companies.

This unified policy represents a massive step toward fair and affordable public transportation in Thailand. The government hopes this attractive fare will encourage more people to leave their cars at home. Consequently, this shift could significantly reduce traffic jams and terrible air pollution across the capital. Transport leaders remain highly confident that a permanent ticketing system will follow the trial.

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