El Niño Delays Thailand’s Cool Season Until Late November

CHIANG RAI – People waiting to pull their favourite sweaters out of storage will have to wait a little longer this year thanks to El Niño. The Thai Meteorological Department recently announced that Thailand’s cool season for 2026 to 2027 is arriving about a week later than usual. Instead of the crisp morning air many look forward to, residents can expect significantly warmer weather overall.

This unexpected shift is primarily driven by an intensifying El Niño climate pattern. Forecasters predict this weather phenomenon will peak between December and January, heavily influencing the region’s climate. While upper Thailand will still experience cooler mornings, the overall winter will be noticeably shorter and milder compared to previous years.

Key Takeaways

Delayed Arrival: The official start of the cool season is pushed back by a week due to lingering rainfall and warmer conditions.

The official start of the cool season is pushed back by a week due to lingering rainfall and warmer conditions. Warmer Lows: Bangkok will see minimum temperatures of around 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, while northern mountain peaks will drop to 10 to 12 degrees.

Bangkok will see minimum temperatures of around 19 to 21 degrees Celsius, while northern mountain peaks will drop to 10 to 12 degrees. El Niño Effect: A strengthening El Niño will cause higher average temperatures and keep the winter season much milder than usual.

How El Niño Alters the Cool Season

As we move deeper into the final months of 2026, the ongoing El Niño is firmly establishing its grip on Southeast Asia. This powerful climate pattern warms the ocean surface in the Pacific, which cascades into shifting weather patterns worldwide. For Thailand, this means the high-pressure systems from China that traditionally bring freezing air down into the kingdom are struggling to make their usual impact.

By mid-November, the Thai Meteorological Department expects cooler weather to finally cover most of Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces. However, daytime conditions will frequently become hot, and heavy morning fog will blanket several areas. Those planning camping trips to the high mountains in the North and Northeast will still experience cold to very cold weather. Yet, the overall duration of this freezing weather will be brief, fading out as February approaches.

Furthermore, agricultural sectors are already being warned to prepare for the long-term effects. Because El Niño often brings drier conditions in its wake, farmers are monitoring their water supplies closely. The government is encouraging local communities to adapt their planting calendars to match these unpredictable environmental shifts.

Heavy Rains Threaten the Southern Provinces

While residents in Bangkok and Chiang Mai prepare for a mild breeze, the southern provinces are bracing for a completely different reality. The arrival of the winter months in upper Thailand typically signals the start of the monsoon season for the South. This year, the rain is expected to be incredibly heavy.

From mid-October stretching all the way into early January, areas from Chumphon downwards will face continuous heavy downpours. Forecasters are warning that thunderstorms could blanket up to 80 percent of the region on certain days. These torrential rains carry a severe risk of flash floods, dangerous forest run-off, and overflowing waterways that could threaten local communities.

Maritime conditions are also expected to deteriorate as the season progresses. Waves in the Gulf of Thailand will frequently rise, while the Andaman Sea will see moderate swells. Authorities are urging small boat operators to remain ashore during these turbulent periods. As the climate continues to shift unpredictably, both locals and tourists are highly advised to follow daily weather updates to ensure their safety.

Trending News: