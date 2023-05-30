The Barry Finale End: Who Dies In The End?

(CTN News) – In this breakdown, we look at how Barry Berkman’s twisted story ended after the finale and who died.

Barry’s finale pulls off an incredible trick: it gives us exactly what we want while leaving us to deal with the consequences, echoing the show’s incisive torment.”

On stage, a hitman looking for some direction found sanctuary. This is not a happy story, nor is it a good vs. evil tale – everyone is a shade of grey in the story. Bill Hader and Alec Berg have created a darker odyssey.

The show’s finale brings Barry’s story to a shocking, emphatic conclusion, so here’s what happens.

What happens at the end of Barry?

There are two deaths in the Barry finale: Barry and NoHo Hank.

Barry is shot and killed by Gene at his house by NoHo Hank during a gunfight with Fuches’ men.

A description of the Barry ending

In an effort to lure Barry to NohoBal, Hank’s men confront Fuches, aka The Raven. The group shoots each other after Fuches confronts Hank over Cristobal’s death – one guy even throws a grenade.

John and Fuches share a final smile before Fuches disappears into the darkness. As Hank slips away from Cristobal’s golden statue, he bleeds out at his feet.

After sacrificed himself and ended up “spared,” Sally tells him to turn himself in so Gene won’t be imprisoned for Janice’s murder. But doesn’t think that’s “God’s plan.” The next morning, Sally escapes with John, leaving alone. Gene shoots Tom in the head just as Tom convinces him to surrender.

A few years later, Sally is a successful theater teacher and John is a teenager. In spite of her front-facing smile, she lives in guilt and paranoia.

His mum has forbidden him from seeing The Mask Collector, the Berkman biopic he watches with his friend. Gene is serving a life sentence for the murders of Janice, while was buried in a military cemetery with full honors.

As Barry was ready to pay for his sins, Gene killed him. Having lost his innocence, he paved the way for a psychopath to become a hero, something he dreaded most of all. Chef John’s tearful admiration as the episode ends is the ultimate chef’s kiss. Barry won even after he died.

A reaction to Barry’s finale

According to Rolling Stone, Sarah Goldberg believes “there’s something in there around no justice” in the finale.

The finale is the first time I’ve seen it myself. My feelings are hard to put into words. I’ll try to make it work for you. It’s so sick, twisted, and dark that I love it. It’s a commentary on Hollywood, morality, truth and lies, and the world we live in, where there’s so much fake news on the internet.

I found it to be a very dark commentary on humanity and our choices. Barry was a metaphor for America, as well.”

He called himself a mask collector because he carried all these characters inside and thought he was God’s gift to acting. The portrayal of Gene would have crushed him.”

Eventually, he’ll find some equilibrium. After returning to Earth, he will start a prison theater company. Then he’ll say, “I’m famous right here.”. “I’ll take it,” he said.

SEE ALSO:

“Succession” Finale: Backstabbing Frenzy Chooses A New CEO