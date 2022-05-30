Famous Indian Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moosewala Shot Dead

(CTN News) – Unidentified assailants killed Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in Mansa district, a day after the state government withdrew his security cover. As he and two friends sat in the Mahindra Thar SUV, the assailants fired more than 20 rounds at point-blank range at the singer and his friends, who were gravely injured.

Singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in a firing incident in Punjab.

Gobinder Singh, deputy superintendent of police (Mansa), said several bullets hit Sidhu Moosewala, 27, who was in his jeep at Jawahar Ke village when he was attacked. Civil Surgeon Dr. Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moosewala died at the civil hospital in Mansa.

Sidhu Moosewala, aka Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala, stood for the Congress in the 2022 Punjab Assembly election from the Mansa constituency and lost to the AAP’s Vijay Singla. Dr. Singla was recently sacked from the Punjab Cabinet for corruption.

Punjab Police had ordered the removal of security from more than 420 people, including former legislators, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of deras and police officers, the day before the incident. With the new government order, two of his four gunmen were withdrawn. Sidhu Moosewala was without security at the time of the crime.

Additionally, he was traveling in a vehicle that was not bulletproof. He normally commuted in a bullet-proof Toyota Fortuner, police said.

In addition to his acclaimed status as a Punjabi rap star with global fans, Sidhu Moosewala, who is a native of Moosa village, did not mind posing for countless selfies with the electorate, largely first-timers, during his campaign.

According to his nomination affidavit, the singer-turned-politician, who loved riding an open jeep, was facing four criminal cases, including two for obscene scenes.