Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years of Relation

Simon Cowell has said yes.

CTN NEWS has Confirmed that America’s Got Talent judge, 62 years old, proposed to Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

Simon Cowell proposed on a family vacation, People reports. According to the outlet, Lauren proposed to her ex-husband Andrew Silverman in front of Eric, their 7-year-old son, and Adam, Lauren’s eldest child.

The couple began dating after meeting at a resort on a Caribbean island in 2004. While Lauren was still legally married to her ex, Simon Cowell was expecting his first child with her. Simon’s friends, Lauren and Andrew, a real estate tycoon, divorced the following December.

Simon reflected on how his relationship with Lauren began, saying in an interview with The Mirror in 2014, “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened.”

“You have to deal with it and face the consequences. You have to accept the criticism.”. As for advice, all I can give you is to deal with it one day at a time and take responsibility for your actions.

Simon Cowell said he had become “more focused” since becoming a father.

The fact that I’m responsible for two people puts things in perspective. Last year I lived in just a few rooms, like the kitchen and the bedroom. It can be strange if you live on your own.” I was on the phone all night. Now the house is full of people. It feels more like a home.”

