Connect with us

Entertainment

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years of Relation
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From her Body

Entertainment Trending News

The Bob's Burger Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More

Entertainment Trending News

The Bob's Burgers Movie Trailer is Finally Here

Entertainment Trending News

Demon Slayer Season 2: When Will Episode 13 be Released Worldwide?

Entertainment Trending News

Katy Perry and Alesso Premiere ‘When I’m Gone’ Video During the CFB Playoffs

Entertainment Trending News

'Young and Restless' Broke Fans' Hearts by Reminding them of What they Want and What they Used to get

Entertainment Trending News

Golden Globes 2022: Complete List Of Winners and Nominees

Entertainment Trending News

Dwayne Hickman, Who Played Dobie Gillis, Dies at 87

Entertainment

Bob Saget Cause of Death: 'Full House' Star

Entertainment

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years of Relation

Published

13 seconds ago

on

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell has said yes.

CTN NEWS has Confirmed that America’s Got Talent judge, 62 years old, proposed to Lauren Silverman on Christmas Eve in Barbados.

Simon Cowell proposed on a family vacation, People reports. According to the outlet, Lauren proposed to her ex-husband Andrew Silverman in front of Eric, their 7-year-old son, and Adam, Lauren’s eldest child.

Also Read: The Bob’s Burger Release Date, Plot, Cast, And More

The couple began dating after meeting at a resort on a Caribbean island in 2004. While Lauren was still legally married to her ex, Simon Cowell was expecting his first child with her. Simon’s friends, Lauren and Andrew, a real estate tycoon, divorced the following December.

Simon reflected on how his relationship with Lauren began, saying in an interview with The Mirror in 2014, “It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone. It just happened.”

Simon Cowel

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“You have to deal with it and face the consequences. You have to accept the criticism.”. As for advice, all I can give you is to deal with it one day at a time and take responsibility for your actions.

Simon Cowell said he had become “more focused” since becoming a father.

The fact that I’m responsible for two people puts things in perspective. Last year I lived in just a few rooms, like the kitchen and the bedroom. It can be strange if you live on your own.” I was on the phone all night. Now the house is full of people. It feels more like a home.”

 

Also Read: Crystal Hefner Removed ‘Everything Fake’ From her Body

 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?