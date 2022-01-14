Connect with us

Entertainment Trending News

'Peacemaker' Explained: Who is the White Dragon?
Advertisement

Entertainment Trending News

'Peacemaker' is Now Streaming on HBO Max - Here's How to Watch

Entertainment Trending News

Sundance Film Festival 2022: 7 Must-See Festival Films Stream at Home

Entertainment Movies

Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online Free Here’s How

Entertainment Trending News

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are Engaged: See the Ring and Proposal

Entertainment Trending News

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox announce their Engagement

Entertainment Trending News

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet Separated after 4 Years of Marriage

Entertainment Trending News

Ronnie Spector, lead Singer of The Ronettes, How Did She Die?

Entertainment

Ronnie Spector Died, A Celebration of Spector's life and Music will be Announced

Entertainment Trending News

Cheer Season 2 Premiere Date on Netflix, Trailer & Cast

Entertainment

‘Peacemaker’ Explained: Who is the White Dragon?

Published

29 mins ago

on

Peacemaker

Table of Contents (Quick Navigation)

 An HBO Max now has three episodes of The Peacemaker available to stream.

DC shows follow the exploits of its eponymous supervillain (played by John Cena) as he embarks on a new government mission entitled Project Butterfly.

Despite being the focus of the show, Peacemaker isn’t the only famous DC villain to appear. Apparently, Auggie Smith (Robert Patrick) is also a villain.

Peacemaker‘s team frames Auggie for his son’s misdeeds in the show’s first episode. In episode 2, Auggie goes to prison for his son’s misdeeds.

One white inmate shouts ‘all hail the White Dragon‘ as he kneels before Auggie and raises his hands in Nazi salute.

Related: ‘Peacemaker’ is Now Streaming on HBO Max – Here’s How to Watch

Who is the White Dragon?

A number of DC Comics supervillains, including Auggie, have the alter-ego “The White Dragon.”.

Its name refers to the Ku Klux Klan (KKK), whose high-ranking members are entitled to the title of “Grand Dragon”.
Heller was the first villain to adopt the menacing moniker in the comics, and he was a neo-Nazi who fought as a member of the Suicide Squad.

His first appearance in the Suicide Squad #4 comic was in 1984, and he remained a villain until his death in Suicide Squad Vol 3 #8 in 2008.

Heller became a racist because of his Nazi-supporting grandfather, and when the patriarch died, he used his inheritance to fund several Neo-Nazi and white supremacist groups and also found the Aryan Empire.

Heller would combat criminals of Black, Latino, or Asian origin and give them to the police, but he would take white criminals and bring them into the Aryan Empire when he was before the White Dragon.

Later, he took on the villain’s name and donned a new suit, joining the Fourth Reich, before being taken down and eventually joining the Suicide Squad. As a result of a failed coup against Task Force X and Amanda Waller, he was killed.

Also Check:

‘Peacemaker’ is Now Streaming on HBO Max – Here’s How to Watch

Spider-Man No Way Home: Uses Fan Payoffs to Swing Big

Red Shirts Accuse Thai Junta of Exploiting Bombings for Politica

17 Dead after Dragon Boats Capsize in Southern China

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?