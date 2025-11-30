PMGC 2025 Points Table Group Green Day 3: Full Guide for PUBG Mobile Fans

If you follow PUBG Mobile esports, the PMGC 2025 points table is the first thing you want to see every match day.

Group Green Day 3 is a key day in the league stage. One good game can send a team to the Grand Finals. One bad game can push them to Last Chance, or even out of the event.

In this guide, we will break down the PMGC 2025 points table, how the system works, which teams are playing, and what the standings tell us right now.

Our main focus is the PMGC 2025 points table for Group Green Day 3 of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship.

PMGC 2025 Group Green Day 3 Points Table

On Group Green Day 3, each team plays 6 matches.

After 18 total matches (Day 1 + Day 2 + Day 3), the standings decide who goes to the Grand Finals, who drops to Last Chance, and who gets eliminated.

Here is the PMGC 2025 Group Green Day 3 points table after 12 matches (before the last 6 games start):

Rank Team Points 1 Alpha Gaming 128 2 Alter Ego Ares 100 3 GOAT Team 95 4 Dplus KIA 95 5 Inner Circle Esports 86 6 Gen.G Esports 81 7 Papara SuperMassive 78 8 Wolves Esports 76 9 Team Falcons 68 10 9z Team 67 11 Loops Esports 61 12 GS Team 58 13 IQOO Orangutan 46 14 Tianba 39 15 Reject 38 16 Team Secret 18

This table can shift a lot during Day 3.

One huge chicken dinner with many eliminations can change your place by several spots.

What Are PMGC Points?

In PMGC 2025, teams earn points in two main ways:

Placement points

Teams get points based on where they finish in each match.

Higher placement, more points. Elimination points

Each kill (elimination) also gives points.

So a team that plays aggressive and survives long can climb the table very fast.

Across all 18 matches in the group, these points add up to the PMGC 2025 points table for that group.

For Group Green:

All 16 teams play 18 games.

Their total points decide their final rank in the group.

Every single match matters.

So when people talk about “PMGC points”, they simply mean the total tournament points a team collects from placement plus eliminations across all matches.

PMGC 2025 Group Green Format: Why the Points Table Matters

The stakes in the PMGC 2025 Group Green points table are very high.

Here is how the format works:

32 teams play the league stage.

play the league stage. They are split into 2 groups : Group Green Group Red

:

Each group has 16 teams.

For Group Green:

Match dates: November 28 to 30, 2025

Total matches: 18 per team

Maps used: Rondo, Erangel, Miramar

What happens after the points table is final?

Once all 18 matches are done, the final PMGC 2025 Group Green points table decides:

Top 3 teams

Go directly to the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals .

Go . Teams in 4th to 11th place

Go to the Last Chance stage (December 6–7).

They get one more shot to reach the Grand Finals.

Go to the (December 6–7). They get one more shot to reach the Grand Finals. Teams in 12th to 16th place

Are eliminated from PMGC 2025.

That is why every position on the table matters.

A team sitting in 3rd is not safe. A team in 12th can still fight back with a big Day 3.

PMGC 2025 Group Green Teams

Here are the Group Green teams fighting on Day 3 of the PMGC 2025 league stage:

Alpha Gaming

Alter Ego Ares

GOAT Team

Dplus KIA

Inner Circle Esports

Gen.G Esports

Papara SuperMassive

Wolves Esports

Team Falcons

9z Team

Loops Esports

GS Team

IQOO Orangutan

Tianba

Reject

Team Secret

These squads come from different regions in PUBG Mobile esports, such as Asia, Europe, the Americas, and more.

Many of them also took part in the Gauntlet Stage, where they had to fight extra hard just to reach the league stage.

PMGC 2025 Group Green Day 3 Map Rotation

On Group Green Day 3, the match order is:

Match 13 – Rondo

Match 14 – Erangel

Match 15 – Erangel

Match 16 – Erangel

Match 17 – Miramar

Match 18 – Miramar

This rotation is important for both fans and teams:

Some teams are stronger on Erangel .

. Some like long-range fights on Miramar .

. Rondo can often create early chaos and surprise results.

If your favorite team is good on Miramar, you know to watch closely in Matches 17 and 18.

Those games can save their whole PMGC 2025 run.

Gauntlet Stage PMGC 2025 Points Table (Quick Look)

Before the league stage, PMGC 2025 had a Gauntlet Stage.

Here, 16 teams played for a few crucial Grand Finals and league spots.

On Day 3 of the Gauntlet, the standings looked like this at the top:

R8 Esports

ThunderTalk Gaming

Madbulls

Kara Esports

Alpha7 Esports

ULF Esports

D’Xavier

These teams showed that strong PMGC points early can shape the whole event.

Some of them moved forward to the league or Grand Finals, proving how key the Gauntlet performance was.

Who Won the PUBG Mobile World Championship in 2025?

The PMGC 2025 schedule ends with the Grand Finals from December 12 to 14, 2025, in Bangkok, Thailand.

At the time of writing, the Grand Finals have not been completed yet, so the official PMGC 2025 world champion has not been crowned.

You can keep track of the winner here:

Official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube channel

Official PUBG Mobile Esports social media

Trusted esports news sites that update the PMGC 2025 points table live

Who Is No. 1 in PUBG Right Now?

The answer to “Who is no. 1 in PUBG?” can mean two things:

No. 1 team in PMGC 2025 Group Green

For Group Green Day 3, Alpha Gaming is at the top of the PMGC 2025 points table with 128 points after 12 matches.

They are leading the group for now. Best PUBG Mobile team in the world overall

This changes a lot during the year.

It depends on: PMGC results

Regional league results

Other big LAN events

Until the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals end, it is hard to call one team the clear number one in the world.

However, teams that reach the top of the PMGC 2025 points table and perform well in the Grand Finals will be the top contenders for that title.

Which Teams Are Qualified for PMGC 2025?

Teams reach PMGC 2025 in three main ways:

Regional championships and leagues

Top finishers in major PUBG Mobile regional events earn direct PMGC slots. PMGC points across the season

Some teams qualify on long-term performance, not just one event. Gauntlet and Last Chance stages Gauntlet gives teams another way to make it into the league or Grand Finals.

Last Chance lets teams from the league stage fight for the final Grand Finals spots.

For the PMGC 2025 Grand Finals, here is the basic picture:

Some teams qualify directly from their regional events.

from their regional events. Some join from the Gauntlet Stage .

. Some will qualify based on their final rank in the Group Stage (top 3 in Group Green and top 3 in Group Red).

(top 3 in Group Green and top 3 in Group Red). The rest will come from the Last Chance stage.

Since PMGC 2025 is still in progress, the full list of final qualified teams is not locked in yet.

But we know that teams at the top of their PMGC 2025 points table in each stage are the ones moving forward.

How to Track the PMGC 2025 Points Table Live

If you are writing regular updates or want to keep readers hooked, you can suggest they follow:

Official PUBG Mobile Esports YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook for live streams

for live streams Event hubs like Liquipedia for structured brackets and schedules

Esports news sites that post live PMGC 2025 points table updates for: Group Green Group Red Gauntlet Last Chance Grand Finals

updates for:

You can then refresh your own blog posts after each match day with:

Updated tables

Short summaries per team

Key storylines, like “Alpha Gaming holds the lead” or “Orangutan climbs from 13th to 9th.”

Final Thoughts on the PMGC 2025 Points Table

The PMGC 2025 points table is more than just numbers.

It tells the full story of pressure, comebacks, and big plays in PUBG Mobile.

On Group Green Day 3: