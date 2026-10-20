US Treasury Currency Monitoring List: Thailand’s 2026 Status

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

The U.S. Treasury’s July 2026 report kept Thailand on its Monitoring List, based on data through December 2025. The list tracks currency and trade patterns, but it doesn’t by itself accuse a country of manipulating its currency.

Thailand met only one of the Treasury’s three tests in this review: the threshold for a bilateral U.S. trade surplus. The current-account and currency-intervention figures fell short of their cutoffs, a distinction that helps put the listing in context.

Here’s what Thailand’s results mean, how the Treasury’s tests work, and what could affect the country’s status in the next review. For more context, see Thailand’s US Treasury currency monitoring status.

Key Takeaways

The U.S. Treasury kept Thailand on its Monitoring List in the July 2026 report, which reviewed data through December 2025. The official report says Thailand met one of three criteria.

Thailand exceeded the $15 billion threshold for a U.S. bilateral trade surplus, but its current-account surplus was 2.8% of GDP, below the 3% cutoff.

Thailand bought foreign currency in 10 months, yet net purchases totaled 1.8% of GDP, short of the 2% intervention threshold. How the Bank of Thailand manages baht volatility offers related context.

The Monitoring List prompts closer Treasury scrutiny; it is not, by itself, a finding that Thailand manipulated its currency.

Treasury says Thailand could leave the list if it meets fewer than two criteria in the next reporting period.

What the Thailand-US Treasury currency monitoring list says in 2026

The latest confirmed status comes from the U.S. Treasury’s July 2026 report. It assessed the four quarters through December 2025 and kept Thailand on the Monitoring List, even though Thailand met only one of the three criteria in that review. The Treasury’s July 2026 announcement confirms the report’s release.

Why Thailand stayed on the list

The Treasury uses three indicators to assess major trading partners: a significant bilateral trade surplus with the United States, a material current-account surplus, and persistent, one-sided foreign-exchange intervention. The thresholds for this review were a trade surplus of at least $15 billion, a current-account surplus of at least 3% of GDP, and net currency purchases totaling at least 2% of GDP across 12 months, with purchases in at least eight months.

Thailand cleared the trade-surplus threshold. Its current-account surplus was 2.8% of GDP, while net foreign-currency purchases reached 1.8% of GDP. Although Thailand bought foreign currency in 10 months, the total remained below the intervention threshold. So the purchase frequency alone did not count as meeting that test.

The Treasury generally adds a partner after it meets two of the three criteria. However, its framework keeps countries on the list for at least two consecutive reports, giving the department time to assess whether changes persist. Thailand’s continued listing therefore reflects the review process, not a finding that it met two tests in July 2026. Treasury says Thailand could leave the list if it meets fewer than two criteria in the next reporting period.

What the designation does, and does not, mean

Being on the Monitoring List means the Treasury is watching Thailand’s currency practices and economic indicators more closely. The designation is not a penalty, and it is not, by itself, a formal finding that Thailand manipulates its currency.

Treasury also reported that the baht appreciated 9% against the dollar during the period under review, while describing intervention as aimed at smoothing periods of strong appreciation. Readers tracking those currency movements can review factors behind the baht’s strength.

The available information confirms the July report as the latest publication. It does not establish a separate October 2026 Treasury report; an October update date on another page should not be mistaken for a new report.

How Thailand measured against the Treasury’s three currency tests

The Treasury evaluates major trading partners using three thresholds: a bilateral U.S. trade surplus, a current-account surplus, and persistent foreign-exchange intervention. A country generally enters the Monitoring List after meeting at least two tests. In the July 2026 review, Thailand met only one.

The U.S. trade surplus was Thailand’s only qualifying test

The trade test looks for a surplus of at least $15 billion in goods and services traded with the United States. Thailand exceeded that threshold, so it met this criterion. The available reporting confirms that it cleared the cutoff but does not state the exact surplus amount.

That result alone did not mean Thailand met enough tests to qualify for initial placement under the usual two-of-three standard. The list also reflects Treasury’s continuing review process. For more background on the designation and its implications, see this explanation of Thailand’s U.S. currency watchlist.

Thailand’s current-account surplus stayed below the cutoff

The current-account test requires a surplus of at least 3% of GDP. Thailand’s reported surplus reached 2.8% of GDP in 2025, up from 2.2% in 2024. Although the increase brought the figure close to the threshold, it remained below 3%, so Thailand did not meet this test.

The distinction matters: a rising surplus is not the same as crossing Treasury’s stated cutoff. The July 2026 Treasury report records the review period and Thailand’s results.

Currency purchases met the frequency test, not the size test

For the intervention test, Treasury looks for net foreign-currency purchases in at least 8 of 12 months, totaling at least 2% of GDP. Thailand reportedly bought US$10 billion in 2025, around 1.8% of GDP, with purchases recorded in 10 months.

Thailand met the frequency condition, but its purchases fell short of the required size. Because both parts must be satisfied, the intervention criterion did not count as met. Treasury said the intervention appeared intended to smooth periods of strong baht appreciation. During the measured period, the baht rose 9% against the U.S. dollar.

What the Monitoring List means for Thailand, trade, and the baht

Thailand’s continued place on the U.S. Treasury Monitoring List means its currency practices and economic indicators will receive closer review. The July 2026 report retained Thailand despite the country meeting only one of the three tests, so the status reflects ongoing scrutiny rather than a new penalty.

Closer scrutiny, not an automatic sanction

The designation is not, by itself, a finding that Thailand manipulates its currency. It also does not create a tariff order or trade sanction. Treasury reviews factors such as exchange-rate policy, trade balances, and foreign-currency intervention, then reports whether its concerns or assessments have changed. The department’s report on macroeconomic and foreign-exchange policies describes this monitoring role.

For Thai officials, the practical effect is continued attention to policy decisions and future data. The next Treasury report will matter because it could change Thailand’s status if the country meets fewer than two criteria in that review. Until then, the listing does not require Thai businesses to change how they trade with U.S. partners.

Why businesses and investors still watch

Even without an automatic change to trade rules, the designation can matter to companies that price goods in dollars or depend on cross-border sales. Exporters and importers may follow Treasury’s comments alongside the baht’s movement, since exchange rates affect revenue, costs, and competitiveness. The impact of a rising baht on Thai businesses offers more context on those commercial pressures.

Investors also track whether Treasury views currency intervention as persistent and one-sided. That assessment can inform how they interpret Thailand’s policy choices, but the watchlist alone does not set the baht’s market price. Exchange rates respond to broader market conditions, including demand for currencies and expectations for economic growth.

What to watch in the next review

Policymakers, companies, and investors can focus on three developments: whether Thailand’s U.S. trade surplus remains above Treasury’s threshold, whether its current-account balance crosses the stated cutoff, and whether currency purchases meet both parts of the intervention test. The next report will show whether these indicators have shifted enough to affect Thailand’s listing.

For now, the clearest takeaway is that the Monitoring List raises the level of Treasury attention, while leaving trade rules and market prices unchanged by itself.

What could change Thailand’s status in the next Treasury report

Thailand’s next status will depend on updated economic data, not a single headline or one month’s baht movement. Treasury will reassess the country’s trade balance with the United States, current-account position, and foreign-exchange intervention over the reporting period.

The three tests will be assessed again

Thailand’s July 2026 results provide a starting point, but they won’t determine the next review. Its U.S. trade surplus exceeded the threshold, while its current-account surplus and net currency purchases fell short. New data could change any of those outcomes.

For the trade test, the key question is whether the bilateral surplus remains above Treasury’s cutoff. The current-account measure could also shift as exports, imports, income flows, and other transactions change. A figure close to the threshold may move above or below it in a later period, so the direction of one month’s data won’t settle the result.

Intervention is assessed over a 12-month window. Treasury considers both how many months authorities made net foreign-currency purchases and the total amount relative to GDP. Therefore, a month of purchases or sales alone won’t establish whether Thailand meets that test. The July 2026 Treasury report sets out the criteria and Thailand’s latest recorded results.

Treasury considers whether changes last

Treasury’s stated approach generally keeps a country on the Monitoring List for at least two consecutive reports after it qualifies. That gives the department a chance to assess whether economic changes persist, rather than treating a temporary shift as a lasting change in policy or conditions.

The July report says Thailand could be removed if it meets fewer than two criteria in the next reporting period. That possibility follows from the next assessment; it doesn’t guarantee removal or establish when the next report will appear. Thailand’s status will depend on the data Treasury reviews and its assessment under the framework.

For baht-related developments, changes in policy responses may draw attention, but they don’t replace the three tests. The Bank of Thailand’s measures to curb baht appreciation offer context on local currency management. Still, a headline about those measures, or a short-lived exchange-rate move, won’t by itself determine the Monitoring List outcome.

Frequently Asked Questions

These answers clarify how the Treasury’s reporting dates and measures fit together, especially when different trade statistics appear to tell different stories.

Was Thailand already on the Monitoring List in January 2026?

Yes. The July report says all economies assessed were on the list in January 2026. Thailand therefore remained under review in July, even though it met only one criterion in that report.

Why does the report cover 2025 data but carry a 2026 date?

The Treasury published the report on July 23, 2026, and assessed the four quarters through December 2025. The release date identifies when Treasury issued its findings, while the reporting period identifies the data it reviewed. The July 2026 Treasury report sets out both.

Does the trade test count goods only?

No. The threshold applies to U.S. trade in goods and services. Goods-only figures may differ, so they should not be compared directly with Treasury’s $15 billion cutoff. For additional context, see Thailand’s trade surplus with the United States.

Is a current-account surplus the same as a trade surplus?

No. The bilateral trade test compares U.S.-Thailand trade in goods and services. The current account is broader, covering trade as well as income flows and transfers with the rest of the world. As a result, the two measures can move differently.

Is Thailand’s exact bilateral surplus stated in the July report?

The available Thailand-specific reporting confirms that the surplus exceeded $15 billion, but it does not provide a reliable exact amount. The confirmed finding is that Thailand crossed Treasury’s threshold, not a specific surplus figure.