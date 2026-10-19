Nene Royal Faces Trademark Fight Over Her Stage Name

Last Updated on October 19, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Sixteen-year-old rock sensation Nene Royal recently conquered the world by winning America’s Got Talent. The teenage guitarist from Phuket secured a massive $1 million prize. However, her sudden international fame has sparked a complex legal battle back home in Thailand. A woman from Chiang Mai is now trying to claim ownership of her valuable stage name.

This unexpected dispute centres on lucrative merchandise rights for the young star. Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property is currently investigating the controversial filing. The situation highlights the fierce business challenges that often follow sudden global stardom. Nene’s management team must now fight to secure the brand she built.

Key Takeaways

A Chiang Mai woman filed a Thai trademark for “Nene Royal” 51 days before the singer’s management team.

The applicant claims she registered the name as a protective gift for the 16-year-old AGT winner.

Thailand’s Department of Intellectual Property has ordered the woman to prove she has permission to use the name.

The Chiang Mai Woman’s Unusual Claim

The applicant is a Chiang Mai business owner named Kanphatsorn Phonchaisri. She submitted her trademark application on July 22, 2026. Interestingly, this happened just 15 days after Nene’s spectacular television audition first aired in America. Her filing specifically targets the clothing category, which includes profitable merchandise like T-shirts and hoodies.

Kanphatsorn publicly defended her actions after her trademark claim went viral online. She insists her intentions are entirely pure and meant to protect the young artist. Calling herself “Auntie Nu,” she described the trademark as a supportive gift for the singer. She reportedly wanted to prevent foreign management from controlling the Thai teenager’s brand.

The businesswoman claims she noticed counterfeit Nene Royal merchandise appearing online. She then paid a 1,000 baht fee to secure the rights for the singer. Kanphatsorn insists she will not sell the trademark to anyone else. Instead, she promises to transfer it directly to Nene’s family as soon as they contact her.

Investigating the Legal Brand Battle

Despite these claims of goodwill, Thai officials are taking the matter very seriously. The Department of Intellectual Property quickly intervened in the escalating dispute. They ordered Kanphatsorn to formally explain her application and provide concrete evidence. Specifically, she must prove she had explicit permission to register the famous teenager’s stage name.

This local conflict is part of a much larger international legal puzzle. Nene’s American management company, Black Lotus Global LLC, filed for US trademark rights on July 29. They eventually filed in Thailand on September 11, which was 51 days after Kanphatsorn’s initial application. Thailand generally operates under a first-to-file trademark system, making the timeline critical.

However, simply filing first does not guarantee absolute trademark approval in Thailand. Earlier commercial rights and public recognition play a massive role in these legal decisions. Nene, whose real name is Rattikarn Amloy, clearly used her stage name well before July 2026. Her management can easily prove she had an established brand prior to the Chiang Mai filing.

Global Fame Brings Global Challenges

The trademark headaches for the young rock star extend far beyond Thailand. Official records reveal another surprising trademark registration in South Korea. An unknown individual registered the “NENE ROYAL” clothing trademark there back in March 2024. This Korean filing predates her massive America’s Got Talent victory by more than two years.

Such complicated legal hurdles are incredibly common in the modern entertainment industry. Management companies routinely handle intellectual property to protect their vulnerable artists from exploitation. Nene is currently focusing on her blossoming music career while her team handles the legal drama. She recently performed alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and the legendary band Avenged Sevenfold.

Her historic television victory brought immense pride to her hometown of Phuket. Friends, teachers, and family members threw massive watch parties to celebrate her incredible final performance. Nene’s blisteringly fast guitar solos and powerful rock vocals completely charmed the American viewing public. She is widely considered a fantastic role model for young, aspiring musicians everywhere.

The 16-year-old remains determined to achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a global superstar. She hopes to launch a massive international concert tour in the near future. While the trademark dispute continues to unfold, her incredible musical talent remains undeniable. Fans across the world are eagerly waiting to see what Nene Royal does next.

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