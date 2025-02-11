Entertainment

Chinese Animated Film Ne Zha 2 Shatters Box Office Records, Surpassing $1 Billion

China’s highest-grossing film to date and a source of national pride is an animated film that follows a young child who employs his magical abilities to defeat demons.

Animated film Ne Zha 2 continued its dominance in the Chinese box office over the Lunar New Year holidays, breaking numerous records, including one previously held by Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.

A sequel to the 2019 fantasy adventure Ne Zha, Ne Zha 2 follows a young boy born with unique abilities who teams up with dragon prince Ao Bing to battle demons and save the very community that fears him.

Jiaozi’s film series, which is loosely written and directed and inspired by Xu Zhonglin’s 16th-century novel Investiture of the Gods, is a bot.

On January 29, Ne Zha 2 was released in theatres to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year. Most government offices and enterprises observe an eight-day public holiday in the new year to facilitate the return of individuals to their homes.

How Ne Zha 2 Became the Highest-Earning Non-English Language Film

The film’s success, which features a revered Chinese mythological character and appeals to audiences of all ages, is likely due to the extended break itself.

Ne Zha 2 has now surpassed major Hollywood films to become the highest-grossing film in a single market worldwide and the first to surpass $1 billion (£805.5 million) in a single market.

Ne Zha 2 established a new record for the highest revenue generated by a single film during the new year period, from 28 January to 12 February. During its initial week of release, it earned ¥4.84bn (£534m) in China.

Ne Zha 2 has maintained its momentum at the box office for the second week in a row, generating a cumulative total of $1.11 billion (£886 million), as reported by Artisan Gateway.

As previously anticipated, it confirmed its status as the highest-grossing film in a single market, surpassing 2015’s Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens.

In North America, the space opera film grossed $936.7 million (£754 million).

Ne Zha 2 has already surpassed Ne Zha in total earnings and has become the highest-grossing film in history, not in the English language. It has surpassed 2021’s The Battle at Lake Changjin, which had earned $913 million.

Within the first week of its release, it surpassed The Battle at Lake Changjin as the most successful film in China.

Even though the Lunar New Year is typically one of the most profitable periods for the Chinese film industry, the numbers are encouraging. In 2024, total box office collections decreased by 22.6% from the previous year due to a sluggish economy, which reportedly caused moviegoers to stay home.

