Solana (SOL) Price Surge: 91% Gain Potential in 2025

(New York) On February 10, 2025, Solana (SOL) began 2025 positively, initially rising to $290 in January. However, the company experienced a significant correction below $200 in early February.

Despite the recent drop, Solana’s daily chart shows it trades within an ascending channel pattern. This indicates the company is nearing a challenge to its all-time high.

This pattern is significant because it suggests the possibility of a long-term upward trend, which is contingent upon the asset’s behaviour around critical support levels.

The ascending channel is defined by two parallel lines: one connecting the asset’s higher points (resistance) and the other linking its lower points (support).

Traders frequently employ this pattern to identify potential reversal zones or to predict breakouts that could indicate a change in market direction, as the price typically oscillates between these boundaries.

Solana’s price is testing a key support level around $195, aligning with the lower edge of the ascending channel. The importance of this support cannot be overstated; if it holds, a considerable price rise may follow.

Solana’s Potential 91% Gain: Analysts Predict Rally to $387

Analyst Ali Martinez has observed that preserving this support zone could result in a rally toward a new all-time high of $387, representing a remarkable potential increase of 91% from current levels.

The price of Solana has risen above $200 as of the present, indicating a 4% increase in the past 24 hours. This rebound from the support area further supports the potential for a price rally in the immediate future.

If Solana maintains this upward trajectory, it may soon test its previous all-time high, providing an appealing opportunity for investors.

The ascending channel pattern suggests that Solana can maintain its upward momentum if it stays within the support and resistance trendlines. A bullish perspective would gain further confirmation with a breakout above the upper resistance line, potentially driving the price towards the $387 target.

This rise would signify an almost 91% growth from its existing state, making it an attractive prospect for growth-focused speculators.

Nevertheless, there are still potential hazards. A decline in the price below the $195 support zone could suggest a change in market sentiment, which could result in additional price corrections.

Solana could face a downturn in this situation, prompting traders to reassess their positions based on changing market conditions. Consequently, monitoring the price movements near this support level is crucial to determine Solana’s future direction.

Solana’s price fluctuations are expected to be affected by the general sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, reflecting larger market trends.

Despite its strong growth potential, the performance of SOL can be influenced by market volatility, especially when external factors like changes in Bitcoin’s price or macroeconomic trends create uncertainty, even though i