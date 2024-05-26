Connect with us

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 Date: How to Check Your RBSE Class 10 Results
(CTN News) – Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 Date: Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) may release the class 10th result shortly. Students who appeared for this exam can check their results by visiting the official Rajasthan Board websites, rajeduboard.rajsthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

The Rajasthan Board will announce a date and time for releasing the Rajasthan Board Class 10 results before the exam. Approximately 10 lakh students took the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations. Below are alternative methods for students to check their results.

RBSE Class 10th Secondary CWSN examinations were conducted across the state between March 7 and March 30, 2024, in one shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 pm. The examinations were conducted in a single shift from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

On March 7 and 27, 2024, a single shift was held from 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. In addition, after the results have been released, students may check their results directly at http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/. You can also view the results by following the steps below.

Here is how you can check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 through DigiLocker

RBSE 10th Result 2024

  • Register for a DigiLocker account online by visiting the DigiLocker website.
  • Click on Sign Up on the homepage.
  • As per your Aadhaar card, please enter your name, date of birth, mobile number, email address, and Aadhaar number.
  • Create a six-digit safety pin.
  • Set a username by entering your details.

Check the RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 via SMS.

  • You will need to open the SMS application on your mobile device.
  • Send SMS RAJ10 (for class 10) to 56263. Type your roll number and send SMS RAJ10 (for class 10) to 56263.
  • You will be able to see your results on the screen.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 can be viewed by following these steps

  • To learn more about the Rajasthan Board, please visit their website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 can be accessed by clicking the link.
  • Enter the required details.
  • Your RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2024 will appear on the screen. You should review the result and save it.

Over 10 lakh students across the state participated in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations. The Rajasthan Board will announce the exact date and time of the result announcement.
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

