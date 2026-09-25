Thai Overseas Travel Surges 11% to Record 13 Million Trips

Last Updated on September 25, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Thai overseas travel reached historic new heights in 2025, as a record-breaking 13.06 million Thais travelled overseas. This impressive milestone marks a solid 11.4% increase compared to the previous year’s travel figures. Furthermore, these eager holidaymakers spent an unprecedented 559 billion baht during their various international trips.

This incredible surge highlights a rapidly growing appetite for global exploration among everyday Thai citizens. People are successfully finding new ways to budget for their much-anticipated dream holidays abroad. By taking advantage of better regional transport links, the Thai outbound travel market shows no signs of slowing down.

Key Takeaways

A record 13.06 million Thai tourists travelled abroad in 2025, spending a massive 559 billion baht.

China was the most popular destination, attracting over 3 million visitors thanks to a visa-free entry agreement.

The United Kingdom saw the highest spending per trip due to longer average stays of 13.6 days.

Why China Took the Top Travel Spot

China clearly dominated the Thai outbound travel market in 2025 by a very wide margin. More than 3.06 million enthusiastic Thai tourists decided to visit the country last year. Together, these holidaymakers spent a staggering 120.25 billion baht while enjoying their overseas stays.

This incredible popularity certainly did not happen by accident or pure chance alone. Both general affordability and exciting new tourist attractions played a massive role in this growth. However, the biggest game-changer was undoubtedly the permanent visa-waiver agreement established between the two nations.

Visa-Free Travel Boosts Appeal

The mutual visa-free arrangement, which took effect in March 2024, made planning trips much cheaper. Thai tourists could suddenly book last-minute weekend getaways without worrying about frustrating consulate visits. This newfound ease of access greatly boosted traveler confidence and encouraged more frequent spontaneous journeys.

Furthermore, China offers fantastic value for money when compared to many other popular international destinations. An average Thai visitor spent a very reasonable 39,317 baht during a typical holiday. This affordable price point made it highly attractive for budget-conscious families and young solo travellers.

The UK and Japan: Quality Over Quantity

While China won on sheer volume, other nations stood out for generating higher visitor spending. Japan and the United Kingdom proved highly lucrative because they attracted tourists willing to spend more. Both countries consistently offer unique, high-quality experiences that easily justify a premium travel price tag.

Japan proudly welcomed over 1.23 million Thai travellers during the course of 2025. These eager visitors spent an impressive 63.26 billion baht overall while exploring the beautiful country. Thai tourists absolutely love Japan for its stunning scenery, delicious culinary scene, and clean streets. The excellent public transport system also makes independent travel across different cities incredibly easy.

Longer Stays Drive British Spending

The United Kingdom tells an even more fascinating story regarding modern global travel trends. It welcomed 492,000 Thai visitors, which represents a massive 39.7% jump from the previous year. Interestingly, it recorded the absolute highest average spending of any major destination in the study.

Thai tourists spent an astonishing average of 131,089 baht per trip while visiting the UK. This exceptionally high figure is largely driven by much longer average stays of 13.6 days. Thais often spent this extended time carefully exploring the country, visiting relatives, or studying abroad.

Top 5 Destinations for Thai Travellers

Are you curious about where everyone is choosing to go for their holidays? Recent Bnomics research clearly revealed the top five choices for enthusiastic Thai holidaymakers in 2025. These specific locations perfectly balance convenience, reasonable costs, and incredibly engaging tourist attractions. Here is the official breakdown of the most visited countries over the past year.

China: Welcomed 3.06 million visitors who generated total spending of 120.25 billion baht. Malaysia: Attracted 1.72 million visitors with total spending hitting 33.38 billion baht overall. Laos: Drew in 1.44 million visitors who spent a combined 22.05 billion baht. Japan: Hosted 1.23 million visitors with overall spending totaling an impressive 63.26 billion baht. United Kingdom: Saw 492,000 visitors who contributed the highest average spending per individual trip.

What Drives Modern Travel Decisions?

Today’s important travel decisions depend on far more than just visiting famous historical landmarks. The 2025 destination figures clearly show what modern tourists truly value most when booking trips. General affordability and seamless transport connections are now absolute top priorities for eager holidaymakers. People simply want their international journeys to be as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Confidence about international entry requirements is another massive deciding factor for modern global tourists. For example, South Korea dropped to 13th place this year due to stricter immigration screenings. This proves that a stressful border experience can easily ruin an otherwise popular destination’s appeal.

Ultimately, countries that actively make travel easier are easily winning the competitive global tourism race. From simple visa rules to modern high-speed trains, convenience is truly king in this industry. As Thai outbound travel continues to grow rapidly, easy-access destinations will definitely keep thriving.

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