Influencers Shine a Light on Nan Provinces Cafes and Mountain Views

NAN – Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Office recently brought together influencers and media from across northern Thailand to shine a spotlight on creative agricultural tourism in Nan Province.

Promoting Nan’s high-value coffee scene and boosting visits during the lush green rainy season. The group followed a “Fam Trip” route through Nan, Santi Suk, Bo Kluea, and Pua, sampling coffee and soaking up misty mountain views along the way.

The aim of the event was raising the profile of Nan’s coffee and supporting local tourism. Influencers from Chiang Mai, Phrae, Phitsanulok, and Nan, along with Nan’s guide association and local journalists, joined the journey.

Together, they visited a range of cafes, enjoying fresh mountain air and scenic rain-kissed landscapes.

The tour kicked off with a tram ride around Nan’s historic temples, offering a glimpse into the city’s culture and the Buddhist traditions that shape local life. Participants learned about the journey of Nan’s coffee, from planting to roasting, at the award-winning N. Nan Lab & Roastery.

Nan Provinces Mountain Cafes

Next, they visited mountain cafes such as 29 Base in Santi Suk and Yood Wela Cafe in Sapan, Bo Kluea, where quality coffee is served with panoramic views. The trip also included hands-on workshops, including salt-making from the unique rock salt wells—over 800 years old—at Reruk Bo Kluea, with the salt even used in local herbal skincare products.

The group also explored local food with expert chefs. They used Nan’s famous mountain salt, as well as makhwaen pepper and white onions, to create traditional dishes like nam prik noom, a chilli dip seasoned only with salt, which lets the natural flavours shine. There was also a workshop on making Tai Lue-style bags, offering a peek into local culture.

Throughout the trip, it was clear how Nan is blending tradition with new ideas to strengthen its tourism industry. Even as a small province, Nan is using its natural beauty and rich culture to create jobs and sustainable income for locals.

Nan’s Mountain Views

Nan’s coffee, a high-value crop, is at the heart of these efforts. Activities like this not only add value to local products but also encourage more people to visit and discover the region’s charm.

Nan Province sits quietly in northern Thailand, surrounded by rolling green mountains and a rich local culture. Mist covers the peaks of Doi Phu Kha National Park, where hikers enjoy scenic trails lined with waterfalls and rare plants. The peaceful views, filled with rice fields and teak woods, invite visitors to relax far from city crowds.

Food in Nan brings out the best of northern Thai cooking. You’ll find khao soi, a creamy coconut curry noodle soup, and sai ua, a grilled sausage spiced with lemongrass and chilli. At local markets, fresh vegetables, wild mushrooms, and herbs from the hills fill the stalls. Sticky rice, a daily favourite, goes well with the spicy nam prik dips popular in the area.

Coffee is a big part of life here. High mountain farms near villages like Bo Kluea grow beans known for their smooth taste and hints of nuts and fruit. Small roasters use these beans to make fresh coffee, while cafés with valley views serve pour-over brews that mix old and new styles. Every year, coffee lovers gather in Nan for festivals that celebrate the region’s unique flavours.

