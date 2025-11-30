The Best Chicago Rooftop Bars for Views, Vibes, and Drinks

Chicago is cold for a big part of the year, but when the weather feels even a little warm, the city runs straight outside. One of the favorite places for locals to hang out is on a rooftop bar high above the streets.

You get big views of the skyline, the lake, and the river. You can sit in the sun, enjoy the breeze, and watch the city light up as the sky turns orange and pink. If you are planning a trip to Chicago, or you live there and want to try something new, rooftop bars are a great way to see the city from a different angle.

In this guide, you will learn:

Why rooftop bars are a big deal in Chicago

What to expect when you visit

A closer look at two standout spots: VU Rooftop and Cindy’s

Tips to plan your own simple “rooftop crawl”

Why Rooftop Bars Matter So Much in Chicago

Chicago winters are long, dark, and icy. So when the temperature finally goes up, people do not waste a second. Locals will sit outside the minute the sun comes out, even if it is still a little cold.

That is one reason rooftop bars feel special here. You are not just having a drink. You are enjoying a short season that everyone waits for all year. People dress up a bit more, meet friends, and make an event out of it.

Many rooftops also have:

Fire pits or heaters

Glass walls to block the wind

Indoor lounges next to the terrace

This means some places stay open even when the weather cools down again. You can get that “skyline view” feeling for more months than you might think.

What To Expect At a Chicago Rooftop Bars

Every rooftop bar has its own style, but most share a few things in common.

1. Big views

Some rooftops look over Lake Michigan, others face the river or downtown towers. A few, like those on the South Side, give you a wider sweep of the city so you can see how far it stretches.

If you love taking photos, this is your moment. Sunset is prime time. The light is soft and warm, and the buildings look like they are glowing.

2. Drinks and small plates

You can expect:

Creative cocktails

Beer and wine

Mocktails if you do not drink alcohol

Most rooftop bars also serve food. It might be shared plates like fries, sliders, or flatbreads, or full meals like brunch or dinner. Some are more casual. Others feel like a special night out.

3. Music and mood

The music is usually loud enough to feel lively, but not so loud you cannot talk. Expect:

Chill playlists during the day

Louder, more upbeat music at night

If you want quiet conversation, go earlier in the afternoon. If you want more of a party mood, go later in the evening.

VU Rooftop: A South Side Gem With Wide Open Views

One of the standout rooftops that locals love is VU Rooftop. It sits on the 22nd floor near McCormick Place, one of the city’s biggest convention centers. You can see both the South Side and the skyline beyond.

Why VU Feels Different

Many visitors stick to the downtown Loop area. VU pulls you a bit south, closer to neighborhoods where many Chicagoans actually live, work, and hang out. The area around it is growing, with events, restaurants, and public art.

VU itself has:

Floor-to-ceiling glass, so the view is great even indoors

A very long bar and a lot of space to spread out

A mix of tourists and locals, which keeps it interesting

The atmosphere is relaxed but stylish. You can dress nicely without feeling overdressed.

Food and Drinks at VU

VU is more than a place to snap photos. The menu often features:

Craft cocktails, including seasonal options

Brunch-style dishes and comfort foods

Fun items with a local twist, like spicy chicken and waffles

If you have spent the day at a convention or exploring nearby museums, it is an easy walk and a perfect way to unwind.

Cindy’s Rooftop: Classic Views Over Millennium Park

If you have seen photos of Chicago’s shiny “Bean” sculpture (its real name is Cloud Gate), you have likely seen the area around Millennium Park. This part of the city is full of shops, office towers, and hotels. High above it all, on top of the historic Chicago Athletic Association building, sits Cindy’s Rooftop.

The View From Cindy’s

From Cindy’s, you look right over:

Millennium Park

The Bean

The edge of Lake Michigan

It feels like you are on a balcony above some of the most famous sights in the city. If you have been walking and shopping in the Loop or on Michigan Avenue, Cindy’s is a perfect place to give your feet a break.

Why People Love Cindy’s for Lunch

Many people see Cindy’s as a “post-shopping” spot. It is great for:

Long, slow lunches

Sharing plates with friends

Enjoying the sun without feeling rushed

The food leans more toward sit-down meals than quick snacks. Menus change, but you can expect thoughtful dishes, solid cocktails, and a good wine list.

How To Plan a Simple Rooftop Bar Crawl

If you have a free afternoon or evening, you can turn your rooftop visits into a little “crawl.” This just means you visit more than one spot in the same day.

Here is a simple way to do it without overdoing it.

Step 1: Start early

Begin mid-afternoon, before the after-work rush. Have:

A glass of wine or a mocktail at your first rooftop

A small snack so you are not drinking on an empty stomach

This is your quiet, relaxed stop.

Step 2: Move closer to the action

Next, head to a busier spot as the sun starts to set. This might be:

Cindy’s, if you want to see Millennium Park from above

A downtown rooftop closer to the river

Here, enjoy a cocktail and maybe share a plate or two. This is usually the most photogenic part of the evening.

Step 3: End where you can sit and stay

For your last stop, pick a place like VU or another rooftop where you can stay longer. Focus on:

Comfort

Good music

A calmer pace

You might switch to water or mocktails at this point, especially if you have had a few drinks already. The goal is to enjoy the night, not just the alcohol.

Tips For Enjoying Chicago Rooftop Bars Like a Local

To make the most of your visit, keep these simple tips in mind:

Check the weather

Chicago weather changes fast. Even in summer, nights can be cool. Bring a light jacket or sweater. Look at opening hours

Some rooftops open later in the day or close during harsh weather. Check the website or Google listing before you go. Make a reservation when you can

Popular places like Cindy’s can get full, especially on weekends. A reservation helps you avoid long waits. Be ready for prices

Rooftop bars are not the cheapest places in town. You are paying for the view, the design, and the experience. Be respectful of staff and other guests

Many rooftops are also hotel spaces. Keep your voice at a normal level and treat it like a shared living room in the sky.

Final Thoughts: A Different Way To See Chicago

Rooftop bars show you Chicago from a new angle. You still feel the city’s energy, but you are above the noise and traffic. You can watch boats move along the river, see the sun drop into the lake, and look out over streets that seem to go on forever.

If you only have time for two spots, try:

Cindy’s for a daytime or early evening visit over Millennium Park

for a daytime or early evening visit over Millennium Park VU Rooftop for a cozy, wide city view on the South Side

