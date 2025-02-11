Design Week 2025 SE Asia’s Largest Design Festival Kicks Off in Bangkok

Bangkok Design Week 2025, the largest design festival in Southeast Asia, returns for its 8th edition from February 8 to 23, 2025, with the theme “Design Up+Rising!” This year’s focus highlights how design and creativity can spark positive change, open new possibilities, and improve Bangkok’s social, economic, and urban environment in a constantly changing world.

The festival will cover seven major creative districts: Charoenkrung–Talat Noi, Yaowarat–Song Wat, Pak Khlong Talad, Phra Nakhon, Khaosan–Bang Lamphu, Bang Pho, and Hua Lamphong, as well as various other locations citywide.

Bangkok Design Week 2025 is expected to attract more than 300,000 local and international visitors and contribute over 500 million baht to the economy over 16 days.

Dr. Surapong Suebwonglee, chair of the National Soft Power Development Committee, emphasized the festival’s significance in strengthening Thailand’s creative economy and enhancing its global image.

“Bangkok Design Week has become a prime example of how collaboration between public and private sectors can create impactful initiatives. This festival is more than a showcase of creativity; it’s a driving force for promoting Thailand’s cultural influence on a global scale,” he said.

The government remains firmly committed to expanding its soft power strategy by supporting creative industries, including food, film, music, fashion, festivals, performing arts, gaming, and publishing.

Efforts to host domestic and international festivals aim to boost Thailand’s cultural presence, stimulate economic growth, and attract more tourists. These initiatives align with using creativity to build a sustainable and prosperous future.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Mr. Sanon Wangsrangboon, pointed out that Bangkok Design Week goes beyond being a design event. It serves as a bridge, connecting designers, communities, businesses, government agencies, and academic institutions to strengthen the city’s creative ecosystem.

He highlighted how the festival contributes to Bangkok’s role as a UNESCO Creative City (Bangkok City of Design) while promoting a sustainable and liveable urban future under the “Design Up+Rising!” theme.

“This year’s theme reflects the collective effort to empower creativity, create new opportunities for communities, and drive urban development. Each district will feature activities tailored to its unique character. For example, the Legacy Project focuses on transforming areas like Charoenkrung–Talat Noi and Phra Nakhon into model creative districts,” he explained.

The festival will also focus on enhancing creative clusters, such as Pak Khlong Talad, known for its floral industry, and Bang Pho, which is recognized for its woodworking heritage. Meanwhile, districts such as Yaowarat–Song Wat, Khaosan–Bang Lamphu, and Hua Lamphong will create vibrant, creative atmospheres, showcasing the role of design in improving urban living and supporting Bangkok’s economy.

Ms. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chair of the Creative Economy Agency (CEA), reaffirmed CEA’s dedication to fostering a balanced and sustainable creative economy. She stressed the importance of nurturing creative districts and spaces that encourage innovation, support new businesses, and engage local communities to improve economic growth and quality of life.

“Bangkok Design Week continues to play a key role in showcasing how Thai design and creativity can drive meaningful change, from individuals to the national level. This year’s theme, ‘Design Up+Rising!’, reflects our belief that creativity can inspire optimism and help shape Bangkok as a city built by its people—a city that provides opportunities for all and ensures sustainability in every aspect,” she said.

The festival will feature over 350 events, including exhibitions, workshops, talks, music performances, tours, and design markets that support local businesses and emerging talent. Citywide activities and special promotions from participating businesses will create an engaging and creative atmosphere throughout Bangkok.

Key programs for the 2025 festival include:

The Districts: Bangkok City of Design – Exploring Bangkok’s creative identity.

– Exploring Bangkok’s creative identity. Creative Talents: Build Up the Rising Star – A stage for established and up-and-coming designers.

– A stage for established and up-and-coming designers. Design Business: New Networking Opportunities – Creating connections for creative professionals.

– Creating connections for creative professionals. Soft Power Industries: The Creative Culture Industry – Highlighting Thailand’s cultural strengths across various fields.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the festival and experience the impact of design firsthand.

The Bangkok Design Week 2025 event schedule is as follows:

February 8–16, 2025 : Charoenkrung–Talat Noi, Yaowarat–Song Wat, Pak Khlong Talad, and more.

: Charoenkrung–Talat Noi, Yaowarat–Song Wat, Pak Khlong Talad, and more. February 15–23, 2025 : Phra Nakhon, Bang Lamphu–Khaosan, and other areas.

: Phra Nakhon, Bang Lamphu–Khaosan, and other areas. Saturdays and Sundays (February 8-9, 15-16, 22-23, 2025): Hua Lamphong and Bang Pho districts.

Stay updated on Bangkok Design Week 2025 through the official channels:

Website: www.bangkokdesignweek.com

Facebook/Instagram: @bangkokdesignweek

Twitter: @BKKDesignWeek

Line: @bangkokdesignweek