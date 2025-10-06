Campers Flock to Doi Inthanon as Temperatures Dip to 10°C

CHIANG MAI – Doi Inthanon is buzzing again as travellers head up the mountains for cool-season views and fresh air. Crowds gathered at Doi Inthanon to watch sunrise in crisp conditions, with the summit dipping to 10°C. At Kew Mae Pan, the morning low reached 11°C.

This morning, 5 Oct 2025, skies over Doi Inthanon National Park in Chom Thong were clear and the air was chilly. Holidaymakers arrived early to enjoy the scenery, catch the first light, and feel the cool breeze that marks the end of the rains and the start of winter.

Over at the Doi Pui campsite in Doi Suthep-Pui National Park, near Chiang Mai city, the scene was lively as well. Many visitors pitched tents for an overnight stay, stargazed under a bright moon, then woke to clean air, a glowing sunrise, and a sea of mist stretching over Chiang Mai and Mae Rim. Temperatures here sat below 15°C.

Doi Inthanon National Park

Doi Inthanon National Park, known as the Roof of Thailand, is one of the country’s best-loved protected areas. It stands out for bold scenery, rich habitats, and sacred sites.

Set in the Thanon Thong Chai Range in Chiang Mai Province, it covers 482 square kilometres and forms the eastern reach of the Himalayan mountain chain. Heights run from 800 to 2,565 metres, which creates sharp climate shifts. The lowlands are warm and dry, the high peaks are cool and misty. Winter nights can drop to -8°C, with frost common in the dry season from November to February.

The park was declared on 2 October 1972, becoming Thailand’s sixth national park. It is important to the Ping River basin, which feeds major tributaries such as the Mae Wang, Mae Klang, and Mae Chaem.

Birdwatching and Hiking

Wildlife is diverse, with around 65 mammal species, including serow and many bats. Birdlife is exceptional, with more than 500 species recorded, the highest total in Thailand, with endemics like the ashy-throated leaf warbler and collared grosbeak.

Plant communities range from evergreen cloud forest and sphagnum bogs to deciduous dipterocarp woods and old stands of pine. It is a top spot for birdwatching and hiking, and a welcome escape from Chiang Mai’s heat, thanks to the cooler air even in summer.

The Doi Pui campsite has been open since 1 October 2025. The area is divided into five zones with space for 100 tents, and can host up to 300 people per day. Food stalls, shops, and a welfare coffee stand are on site.

Doi Pui is only about 30 kilometres from the city and takes roughly one hour to reach. It suits anyone wanting a quick nature break without a long drive. For details, contact Doi Suthep-Pui National Park on 0-5321-0244, the Doi Pui campsite visitor centre on 08-6196-4285, or visit the Facebook page “อุทยานแห่งชาติดอยสุเทพ-ปุย”.

Related News: