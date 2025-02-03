Central Pattana Completes Central Park Offices in Bangkok’s Prime Super Core

Central Pattana Public Company Limited (CPN), Thailand’s leading sustainable real estate developer, driven by its vision of ‘Imagining Better Futures for All’, and the mastermind behind Central shopping centres, residential projects, office buildings, and hotels nationwide, proudly announces the successful structural completion of Central Park Offices.

This Premium Grade-A office tower is a landmark achievement in Central Pattana’s portfolio. It combines its expertise in office development with seamless integration into Retail-Led Mixed-Use environments across Bangkok’s prime locations. Positioned in the heart of the city’s most sought-after Super Core CBD, Central Park Offices is set to redefine the future of work, offering an elevated work-life experience for global visionaries.

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the modern workplace, this world-class office destination will provide direct connectivity to all dimensions of contemporary urban living within Dusit Central Park, one of the most prestigious mixed-use developments in the world.

Scheduled for a full launch in August 2025, Central Park Offices is targeting an 80% occupancy rate within its first year.

At the event, key executives led by Miss Wallaya Chirathivat, Chief Executive Officer, Miss Naparat Sriwanvit, Chief Finance, Accounting and Risk Management Officer, Mr Kunayudh Dej-Udom, Head of Business Development Strategy, Miss Juthatham Chirathivat, Head of Business & Design Development, Mr Ratakorn Kiatikajornthada, Head of Office Commercialization, Office Business, Miss Prim Sangiamdumrongkul, Head of Office Leasing & Marketing, Mr Dhawatchai Wongsiriwan, Advisor to the Chief Development Office, and Mr Boonchai Sapudomkul, Head of Project Engineering & Innovation, came together to officially announce this milestone at the topmost level of Central Park Offices.

Central Pattana has developed the project under its new brand, ‘Central Park,’ which comprises the Central Park shopping centre and Central Park Offices. These two components are seamlessly connected to the Dusit Thani Hotel and luxury residences, forming part of Dusit Central Park’s world-class mixed-use development.

With a total investment value of 46 billion baht, the Central Park Offices tower stands 43 storeys high. It offers 60,000 square metres of prime office space within a total development area of over 440,000 square metres on a 23-rai plot.

Strategically located at the Silom-Rama IV intersection, in the heart of Bangkok’s most prestigious Super Core CBD, the development offers unparalleled views of Lumpini Park, ensuring a spectacular outlook throughout the day.

Miss Naparat Sriwanvit, Chief Finance, Accounting and Risk Management Officer of Central Pattana Public Company Limited, stated, “Central Pattana is delighted to announce yet another milestone in the development of Central Park Offices, as we reach the structural completion stage with the official Topping Off Ceremony.

Central Park Offices is our eleventh and most advanced office building to date, integrating the latest technologies to accommodate the evolving workstyles of the new generation.”

“We have received strong interest from leading global companies across a diverse range of industries, including world-class technology and innovation firms, pharmaceuticals, biotech, and logistics. In the initial phase, we will commence handover of office spaces to tenants in February, with further plans to expand our tenant base to include even more multinational corporations (MNCs) and global enterprises.”

“Our focus is on attracting tenants that prioritise a comprehensive and well-rounded work experience, where all necessary facilities are integrated into one seamless environment. Central Park Offices is designed to offer an exceptional quality of life, embodying ‘The Future Work/Life for Global Visionaries’, while also providing effortless connectivity to Bangkok’s most prestigious landmarks and lifestyle destinations,” Miss Naparat stated.

Redefining the future of work, Central Park Offices is designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses and office tenants, offering a comprehensive work-life experience across an expansive Gross Building Area (GBA) of 130,000 square metres. The project sets a new benchmark for the future of work, defined by five key pillars:

A Prime, Unrivalled Location — Bangkok’s Newest Landmark at the Rama IV-Silom Intersection. Strategically positioned at the prestigious corner of Silom and Rama IV, Central Park Offices offers an unparalleled address in the heart of Bangkok. This prime location is seamlessly connected by two major mass transit lines—BTS Sala Daeng Station and MRT Silom Station—creating a major interchange hub that provides effortless connectivity across the city.

— Bangkok’s Newest Landmark at the Rama IV-Silom Intersection. Strategically positioned at the prestigious corner of Silom and Rama IV, Central Park Offices offers an unparalleled address in the heart of Bangkok. This prime location is seamlessly connected by two major mass transit lines—BTS Sala Daeng Station and MRT Silom Station—creating a major interchange hub that provides effortless connectivity across the city. A Perfectly Balanced Work-Life Experience — Shop, Eat, Work, Play. The project is meticulously designed to enhance daily life, blending work and leisure seamlessly within a walkable, integrated mixed-use environment. Key highlights include Central Park, a premium shopping destination that caters to everyday needs, from convenient Grab & Goes breakfasts to world-class street food and business lunches, a variety of shopping, relaxation, and entertainment options, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day; Rooftop Bars by Sugar Ray Group and Watermelon Group, offering 360-degree views of Bangkok and a dynamic social scene for after-work gatherings; A next-generation Co-Working Space, “at work”, featuring meeting rooms and a flexible Townhall space for events, tailored for a new generation of professionals who value productivity, creativity, and collaboration.

— Shop, Eat, Work, Play. The project is meticulously designed to enhance daily life, blending work and leisure seamlessly within a walkable, integrated mixed-use environment. Key highlights include Central Park, a premium shopping destination that caters to everyday needs, from convenient Grab & Goes breakfasts to world-class street food and business lunches, a variety of shopping, relaxation, and entertainment options, ensuring a vibrant atmosphere throughout the day; Rooftop Bars by Sugar Ray Group and Watermelon Group, offering 360-degree views of Bangkok and a dynamic social scene for after-work gatherings; A next-generation Co-Working Space, “at work”, featuring meeting rooms and a flexible Townhall space for events, tailored for a new generation of professionals who value productivity, creativity, and collaboration. A Visionary Future-Ready Workplace with Sustainable and Cutting—edge Design. Designed with award-winning international design consultants, Central Park Offices embodies sustainability, seamlessly integrating the city’s best location with expansive green spaces. The building is designed to meet the highest global sustainability standards, securing LEED Gold, WELL Platinum, and WiredScore Platinum certifications. As a world-class office destination, it offers an environment where people aspire to work, innovate, and thrive.

with Sustainable and Cutting—edge Design. Designed with award-winning international design consultants, Central Park Offices embodies sustainability, seamlessly integrating the city’s best location with expansive green spaces. The building is designed to meet the highest global sustainability standards, securing LEED Gold, WELL Platinum, and WiredScore Platinum certifications. As a world-class office destination, it offers an environment where people aspire to work, innovate, and thrive. A Seamless Connection Between Nature and Urban Work Life — Central Park Offices is Bangkok’s first city-centre office building to feature a 7-rai (11,200 sq m) rooftop park, offering a tranquil green retreat in the middle of the bustling metropolis. This innovative integration of nature enhances employee well-being and creates a healthier, more inspiring work environment.

— Central Park Offices is Bangkok’s first city-centre office building to feature a 7-rai (11,200 sq m) rooftop park, offering a tranquil green retreat in the middle of the bustling metropolis. This innovative integration of nature enhances employee well-being and creates a healthier, more inspiring work environment. A Unique Exclusivity, Harmonious Mixed-Use Ecosystem—hotel, Residence, Retail, and office in Perfect Synergy. The project is Bangkok’s only mixed-use development where each component—hotel, residences, retail, and office spaces—is housed within its dedicated tower. This unique ‘one-building-per-function’ approach ensures privacy, exclusivity, and seamless connectivity, elevating the overall experience for residents, visitors, and professionals.

“Guided by our vision, ‘Imagining better futures for all,’ we are committed to driving sustained annual growth of over 10% in our office business within the next five years (2024-2028).

Central Pattana’s strategic office development approach centres around Bangkok’s prime locations, ensuring each project remains a landmark within its respective Central Business District (CBD) and economic hub. This strategy not only enhances connectivity and accessibility through seamless integration with public transport networks but also upholds the highest global sustainability standards.”

Central Pattana’s commitment to sustainability is reflected in its recognition as the world’s No.1 real estate company on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI World 2023), reinforcing its leadership in responsible and future-focused development,” concluded Miss Naparat.

About Central Pattana



Currently, Central Pattana operates 10 office developments strategically located in CBDs and prime locations across Bangkok. These buildings house diverse businesses, ranging from large Thai corporations and SMEs to leading multinational companies.

A key strength of Central Pattana’s office portfolio is its seamless integration within a broader ecosystem, incorporating retail, residential, hotel, and office spaces. This ensures a holistic and well-rounded experience for professionals and visitors alike.

To remain at the forefront of the evolving future of work, Central Pattana continues to enhance and adapt its office spaces to align with emerging workplace trends.

The company has introduced ‘‘at work’, an innovative office concept launched at three key locations: Central World, G Tower, and Central Chonburi. Designed to support the rise of hybrid work environments, these spaces feature flexible layouts, cutting-edge technology for multi-purpose functions, and a strong focus on aesthetics, catering to professionals who value both productivity and an inspiring workspace.

Moreover, Central Pattana remains committed to asset enhancement and continuous innovation, ensuring that its office developments evolve alongside modern lifestyles. A prime example is Central World Offices, a landmark project that has redefined the modern workplace experience.

Located in the heart of Bangkok, CentralwOrld Offices consistently achieves an occupancy rate of over 95%. More than 75% of tenants are international firms, many of whom have been long-term occupants for over a decade.

For more information and updates on Central Park Offices, visit www.centralpark-offices.com and https://office.centralpattana.co.th/office/dusit-central-park/.

