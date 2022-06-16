Woman Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Her Cheating Husband

A 41-year-old woman has allegedly admitted to police hiring a hitman to kill her cheating husband. She told police she had been angered by his affair with other women and his frequent physical abuse.

Economic Crime Suppression Division police arrested Ms. Charoensri Thongkham, 41, in front of a traditional Thai massage shop in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district on Tuesday.

An arrest warrant had been issued for Charoensri in 2014 by the Chaiya District Court in Surat Thani province.

She was accused of orchestrating and masterminding her husband’s murder, theft, as well as breaking the Firearms Act.

When Crime Suppression Division police investigators tracked the woman down she was working as a masseuse in Bang Khen and was arrested on Tuesday.

During questioning, Ms. Charoensri told police that she and her husband had been living together for 11 years. He changed a great deal and had affairs with other women.

Further complicating matters, he had spent her earnings on the other women.

After learning what was happening, they quarreled frequently, and he often physically assaulted her.

Even though she loved him dearly, she was gripped by the fear he might kill her someday because he often carried a gun. To ensure his death, she allegedly hired a hit man.

She paid the hitman 100,000 baht for the service.

After killing her husband, the gunman allegedly stole his gold necklace, weighing five baht, and his gun. Before the woman could be arrested, she fled to Bangkok.

Police were holding Charoensri in custody and have petitioned the court to refuse bail.