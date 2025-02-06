Thai Police Debunk Brits Mistreatment Claims in UK Daily Mail

A senior Royal Thai police official in Chon Buri, Thailand, has debunked a British tourist’s reports of mistreatment by Pattaya police, citing CCTV evidence of drunken misconduct and property damage.

The statement follows a widely circulated report in the UK’s Daily Mail on February 2 that British National Andrew Hopkins, 55, was arrested, assaulted, and extorted for 15,000 baht by Pattaya police simply for bumping into a directional sign.

On Wednesday, Pol Maj Gen Thawatkiat Jindakuansanong, commander of the Chon Buri Provincial Police, issued an official statement to the British Embassy and the media.

He urged the British Embassy to have the Daily Mail retract its “misleading” report, which he claimed had harmed Pattaya’s reputation, its police force, and Thai law enforcement.

According to Pol Col Chatree Suksiri, Chon Buri Provincial Police deputy commander and spokesperson, the Daily Mail’s account is highly inaccurate. He emphasized that the tourist’s arrest was due to disruptive behaviour and property damage, not a minor accident, as depicted in the report.

He stated that the incident occurred on November 22, 2024, when Mr Hopkins, allegedly intoxicated, caused a disturbance by shouting and damaging an automatic entrance gate at the Hi-Park Residence in Pattaya.

The property owner reported him to the police, who attempted to calm him down on the scene. When he refused to cooperate, he was arrested and charged accordingly. Later on, the property owner requested that his visa be cancelled.

After his release, Mr Hopkins, who weighs 135kg, returned to the same location and disturbed the residents again, prompting another police response. Police Colonel Chatree stated that the arrest was made by legal procedures in response to citizen complaints and property damage.

Mr Hopkins told the Daily Mail: “They threw me on the back of a pickup truck and locked me in a cell for about 36 hours.

“An English guy in there told me to just do what they say, and they’d let me go. Eventually, an Italian man arrived and told me I had to pay 15,000 baht in cash to be released.”

Pol Col Chatree said there was no instance of extortion; “rather, the police had secured Mr Hopkins’ valuables — documenting every step before and after their return upon his release.”

In the article, Mr Hopkins made numerous other claims about the loss of his credit and debit cards and theft of cash but said that when he was finally released, he was “strangely” handed £120 in cash and left to find his way home.

He is now pursuing claims with Airbnb’s insurers and travel insurance, while the Daily Mail reported that the UK Home Office has lodged a formal complaint with Thai authorities.

Pol Col Chatree reiterated that handling Mr Hopkins’ case was legal and by procedures.

“The Pattaya City Police strictly adhere to legal procedures to maintain public order and protect law-abiding citizens,” he told reporters. “Anyone who believes they have been treated unfairly can seek assistance from us 24/7 or call 191.”

Pattaya, Thailand, is a magnet for tourists, but some drunk Britons have earned a bad reputation there. Alcohol-fueled fights, public disturbances, and reckless behaviour often spill into the city’s streets and beaches.

Bar brawls, shouting matches, and even damage to local property have become shockingly common. This chaos not only bothers locals but can also ruin vacations for others.

