Phuket Court Issues Arrest Warrant for Swiss Man Over Assault Case

Phuket – An appellate court has issued an arrest warrant for a Swiss man after he failed to attend a hearing for a ruling in a high-profile assault case involving a Thai doctor, according to the doctor’s lawyer.

The case stems from an incident on February 24 last year. Dr. Thandao Chandam, aged 27, said she was kicked in the back and verbally threatened by 45-year-old Swiss National Urs Fehr, also known as David, while she was sitting in front of his villa on Yamu Beach in Thalang, Phuket.

Fehr, who operated an elephant camp in Phuket, claimed that Dr. Thandao was trespassing on his rented property. After the confrontation, she filed charges against him for physical assault.

A lower court dismissed the charges on September 3 last year, stating there was not enough evidence to prove assault and gave Fehr the benefit of the doubt. Dr. Thandao appealed the decision, and the appellate court was set to announce its ruling on Monday.

Niphit Intharasombat, Dr. Thandao’s lawyer, posted on Facebook that Fehr failed to show up for the hearing. The court then issued an arrest warrant and moved the ruling to May 23.

The incident, widely referred to as the “beach bully” case, was recorded on a mobile phone, sparking public anger and calls for Fehr to be deported.

Fehr has always insisted that he slipped on the steps, causing his leg to swing up, and that the video only made it look like he kicked the doctor.

The dispute also exposed issues with illegal construction on public land when it was found that the steps to the beach were not part of the villa and had been built without permission. Authorities have since removed them.

Residents have since urged officials to protect public access to Phuket’s beaches.

In other Phuket news, police are investigating after finding a decomposed body in an abandoned building at Billion Plaza. The deceased was a Thai man, about 40 years old, with a Hanuman tattoo on his back.

No ID was found. Police believe the man died about a week ago. Residents said he was likely homeless and may have struggled with mental health, having stayed in the building for nearly two months, according to The Phuket News.

There were no signs of violence or struggle. Early findings suggest the man may have died from a long-term illness. His body has been sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination.

Related News: