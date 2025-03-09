Scam Gang Money Launderer Arrested in Chiang Rai

Cyber police have taken a 21-year-old man into custody in Chiang Rai after he admitted to laundering approximately US $1 million daily for multiple call centre scam gang operations based in Cambodia.

Officers from the Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) arrested Buraphon Yodthu at Village Moo 6, located in tambon Mae Salongnok, Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai, according to Pol Maj Gen Athip Pongsiwapai, the division’s commander, on Saturday.

The man was wanted under an arrest warrant issued by the Criminal Court on April 25 last year. The charges include involvement in transnational crime, fraud, and entering false data into a computer system.

The arrest followed the launch of “Lockdown the Cat,” an operation aimed at dismantling a call centre scam network. This network had previously tricked a former Thai government official into transferring over US$297,000.

Authorities successfully detained several individuals tied to the scam, including account holders, recruiters, call centre employees, and interpreters working for a Chinese boss.

Pol Maj Gen Athip revealed that the investigation eventually led to Buraphon, a key figure responsible for laundering money for the group. Officers discovered he had crossed back into Thailand from Cambodia and tracked him to his home on Doi Mae Salong hill in Mae Fa Luang district.

During questioning, Buraphon admitted to working for a call centre operation in Poipet, Cambodia. The office, operated by his Chinese boss, laundered funds for about 70 different scam gang groups targeting Thai victims.

He said he was paid service fees ranging from 8% to 12% of the money laundered. He also disclosed that the office handled roughly US$1 million daily. The suspect is currently in police custody and will face legal proceedings.

Scam Gang Problem in Thailand

Thailand has been dealing with a growing problem of scam gangs exploiting people for their own gain. These groups often lure victims, including foreigners, with fake job advertisements, easy money offers, or online schemes.

Many victims end up in dangerous situations, trapped in forced labour or illegal activities like phishing or call centre scams. Some of these gangs operate in border regions, making it harder for authorities to track them.

They target people in financial trouble, promising opportunities that sound too good to be true.

Technology, like social media and messaging apps, makes it even easier for these scammers to find and trick their targets. Victims don’t just lose money; they’re often left with emotional trauma and strained relationships.

Thai officials are cracking down on these gangs, but the problem persists due to its complex nature and how quickly these groups adapt. For travellers and locals, staying informed and cautious is key to avoiding their traps.

