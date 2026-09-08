Crime

Teacher Faces Charges After Brutal Beating of 5th Grader

Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
Thanawat Chaiyaporn
Teacher Faces Charges After Brutal Beating of 5th Grader

KALSIN – A shocking incident in Kalasin province has sparked massive outrage across Thai social media networks over a teachers conduct. A fifth-grade student suffered severe back bruising after a teacher beat him repeatedly with a bamboo stick. This brutal physical punishment happened simply because the young boy failed to finish his homework.

This highly disturbing event took place on September 1 during a standard vocational education class. The angry teacher used both a bamboo stick and a feather duster to strike the child’s back six times. The resulting injuries were so incredibly painful that the young boy was forced to sleep on his side.

Key Takeaways:

  • A teacher in Kalasin severely beat a fifth-grade student for not completing his homework on time.
  • Education officials ordered the immediate transfer of the teacher while a disciplinary committee investigates the incident.
  • Local police and child protection teams are now preparing to take formal legal action against the educator.

Following the public uproar, government officials stepped in quickly to support the affected local family. Kalasin Member of Parliament Plakorn Pimpanit visited the victim’s home alongside local education leaders and police officers. They wanted to reassure the family and make absolutely sure this serious case received proper government attention.

Police Prepare Legal Charges Against The Teacher

Disciplinary Measures And Official Investigation Underway

High-ranking government figures, including the Minister of Education, have publicly demanded strict oversight regarding this troubling issue. They stressed that all Thai schools must remain completely safe spaces free from any form of violence. This strong stance reflects a growing national zero-tolerance policy toward physical abuse in modern Thai classrooms.

The director of the local primary education office openly admitted that the teacher went way too far. An initial official probe revealed that the teacher actually struck eleven different students that exact same day. Two of these young children, including the boy in the viral photos, suffered major physical bruising.

In response, education officials ordered the teacher to move to a completely different district within three days. A formal disciplinary committee will investigate the facts and determine the appropriate professional penalties for this action. Meanwhile, concerned parents are demanding the permanent removal of the educator to fully protect their vulnerable children.

Police Prepare Legal Charges Against The Teacher

Police Prepare Legal Charges Against The Teacher

The boy’s mother expressed deep heartbreak over the extreme violence used against her very young, innocent son. She sadly noted that many students are now absolutely terrified to return to their normal daily classrooms. To seek justice, several local parents have already filed formal police reports against the highly aggressive teacher.

The local school principal stated the teacher had no previous record of hurting any young innocent students. He mentioned the teacher apologized and applied healing ointment to the boy’s painful wounds shortly after the incident. However, this late apology did not stop the upset parents from pursuing strict criminal charges against him.

Local police officials confirm they have quickly received the formal legal complaints from the very angry parents. Investigators will soon interview the affected children alongside a special multidisciplinary child protection team for maximum safety. Based on these official interviews, local police plan to press formal assault charges against the suspended teacher.

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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn
ByThanawat Chaiyaporn
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Thanawat "Tan" Chaiyaporn is a dynamic journalist with a keen eye for the intersection of global tech trends, regional realities, and world events. Tan's reporting demystifies complex topics for everyday readers, advocating for equitable tech access in rural communities.
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