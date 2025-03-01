Police Investigate After Dogs Uncover Human Remains Stuffed in a Fertilizer Sack

Police, in Thailand’s Tak province, are investigating after an unidentified body stuffed into a fertilizer sack was uncovered by some Village dogs alongside a rural road near the Mae Sot border. Mae Sot police suspect the remains to be those of a woman reported missing 30 days ago.

The gruesome discovery was made on the evening of February 27. The remains, reduced to a skeleton, were found in the sack along the roadside. Due to the condition of the body, the age, and gender could not be determined immediately.

Forensic police officers estimated the death occurred between 14 days and one month earlier.

The deceased wore a school sports uniform from an institution in Mae Ramat district, near the border with Mae Sot. Scattered along the road, authorities also found fragments of pants and leg bones, which appeared to have been dragged by local dogs.

Near the sack used to hide the body, investigators discovered a wooden stick over a metre long, believed to have been used as a weapon by the perpetrator. Police reported they were examining possible crime scenarios.

Either the crime was committed at the site where the body was found, or the body was moved there after the killing occurred elsewhere.

Mr. Thosaphon Sikkhao, 53, a local farmer who works near the scene, told Thai Media that he used the road daily for commuting to and from his fields but had not noticed anything unusual prior to the discovery.

Hearing about the incident left him shocked and uneasy, as the road is unlit, desolate, and commonly used by locals as a shortcut to Mae Sot.

The Village head woman, Ms. Wanna Kamlue, 53, of Ban Nam Dip, also visited the crime scene. She said that it was difficult to identify the victim, as no local residents had been reported missing.

However, that morning, a woman in her 30s and her partner reported that the man’s mother had been missing for over a month.

The clothing on the body matched items typically worn by the man’s mother, who often reused her granddaughter’s old clothing. A lighter was also found in the pocket, aligning with her habit of smoking traditional cigarettes.

The woman who reported the disappearance added that the missing woman had recently mentioned serious conflicts with her husband before losing contact entirely. Mae Sot police are now gathering evidence to track down the perpetrator and ensure they face justice.

Meanwhile, forensic experts at Mae Sot Hospital are conducting an autopsy to uncover more details that could aid the investigation.

Related News: