Chiangrai United Falls Short Loosing to Muangthong United 2-1

Chiangrai United fell short in a 2-1 loss to Muangthong United at Thunderdome Stadium on Saturday. As a result, Muang Thong successfully collected 3 points, increasing their total to 35 and moving up to third place in the Thai Premier League.

In the 6th minute of the first half, Muangthong United created the game’s first scoring opportunity. Melvin Lorensen found himself in the penalty area and managed to turn and shoot, but his effort missed the target.

In the 24th minute, Singha Chiangrai United responded. Half Machado Dias chased down the ball and attempted a long-range shot from outside the penalty area, but it sailed wide.

Just a minute later, in the 25th minute, the visitors launched a quick counterattack. Sittichok Kannoo passed to Harris Stewart, who tried a tight-angle shot from the right side but missed the mark.

In the 34th minute, Singha Chiangrai United came close again when Montree Promsawat fired a right-footed shot that lacked accuracy and flew out of bounds.

The visitors’ breakthrough came in the 38th minute. Lee Seung Won controlled the ball on the right wing and delivered a pass to Sittichok Kannoo near the penalty area. Sittichok set it up perfectly for Harris Stewart, who ran in and struck the ball into the net. The goal gave Singha Chiangrai United a 1-0 lead, marking Stewart’s second goal of the Thai League season.

In the 45th minute, right before halftime, Muangthong United tried to equalize. Kasidet Wethayawong sent in a corner from the left side, and Kokana Khamkhong rose to head the ball, but it failed to find the target.

The first half ended with Muangthong United trailing Singha Chiangrai United 0-1.

Early in the second half, in the 51st minute, Muangthong United had a chance to level the score. Kraiwut Tasa, who had just come on, passed to John Patrick Strauss inside the penalty area. Strauss turned and took a shot, but it was off-target.

In the 71st minute, the home team nearly equalized. Purachet Thodsanit delivered a corner from the right, and Hong Cheung-eun’s header looked destined for the goal, but visiting goalkeeper Apirak Worawong pulled off a crucial save.

Muangthong United kept pushing. In the 84th minute, Triston Do sent a long cross into the penalty area. Melvin Lorensen jumped to head it, but the ball again missed the target.

The home fans finally had something to cheer about in the 90th minute. Pramet Ajjawilai dribbled down the left flank and passed to substitute Thiraphol Yeayeai, who finished the move with a shot into the net, making it 1-1.

In stoppage time, the 95th minute, Muangthong United completed their comeback. Purachet Thodsanit delivered a cross from the right, and Aly Cissoko’s header found the back of the net. The goal gave Muangthong United a dramatic 2-1 lead.

The final whistle blew with no further goals. Muangthong United secured a 2-1 victory over Singha Chiangrai United, earning three points. The win moved them up to 3rd place in the Thai League standings with 35 points. Meanwhile, the visitors remained in 11th place with 23 points.

Tight defending from the hosts kept Chiangrai’s late push under control. The result leaves Chiangrai looking for answers as Muang Thong climbs in the league standings.

Chiangrai United Standings

Chiangrai United is currently in 11th place on the Premier League table. The last game played with Muang Thong United ended with the result: Win Muang Thong United 2:1. The leading players for Chiangrai United in all leagues are Kannoo, 5 goals, Bezerra da Silva, 4 goals, Stewart, 2 goals, Prachuapmon, 2 goals, Jaihan, 1 goal, Promsawat, 1 goal, Pimoytha, 1 goal, S. Suvannaseat, 1 goal, Phanichakul, 1 goal, and Yaemsaen. In 21 matches scored 19 goals, an average of 0.90 per game. 7 games ended up winning, 2 draws. 12 defeats. In 42.86% of matches, the total goals in the match were over 2.5 goals (Over 2.5). In 80.95% of matches, the sum of the goals was greater than 1.5 Goals (Over 1.5). In 7 matches, Chiangrai United has not lost a goal. In 6 games, both teams have scored a goal. Average goals: 0.90 per game