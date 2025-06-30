Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood Reunite at Glastonbury After 54 Years

LONDON – The sun dipped over Worthy Farm, painting the festival site in a warm, golden light as crowds packed closely in front of Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage on Sunday, 29 June 2025. The last day of the festival before its traditional rest year in 2026 buzzed with excitement.

This year’s Legends Slot, a much-loved afternoon showcase that featured artists such as Dolly Parton, Johnny Cash and Kylie Minogue, set the stage for a historic reunion. Sir Rod Stewart, with his signature raspy voice, joined forces with Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood.

Their set blended nostalgia with pure rock energy. Surprise guests Mick Hucknall and Lulu added to the celebration, and the performance proved that, even at 80 and 78, Stewart and Wood could still hold thousands in the palm of their hands.

A Bond Forged in the Seventies

The story behind their reunion goes back to the late ‘60s and early ‘70s when Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood led the Faces. The band, formed after the Small Faces split, included Stewart on vocals, Wood on guitar, Ronnie Lane on bass, Ian McLagan on keyboards, and Kenney Jones on drums.

Together, they released four albums between 1969 and 1973, turning out hits like “Stay With Me” and “Ooh La La”. Stewart, who was on the rise as a solo artist with Every Picture Tells a Story, and Wood, a lively guitarist with a gritty style, made a strong pair. Their chemistry, fuelled by humour and a big appetite for fun, defined the group.

The Faces gained a reputation for their wild shows and their antics offstage. By 1975, the group split. Stewart’s solo career soared with tracks like “Maggie May” and “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, while Wood joined The Rolling Stones and became a key member.

The two stayed close, with Stewart joking on That Peter Crouch Podcast that they still act like it’s 1975 when they meet. Their long friendship made this Glastonbury appearance especially meaningful, coming after their last joint public performance at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Careers That Shaped a Generation

By 2025, both Stewart and Wood had nothing left to prove. Stewart, now 80, has sold over 120 million records. His voice and flashy presence turned him into a worldwide star. He’s covered every style from folk rock to disco and classic standards.

Stewart’s 2002 Glastonbury headline show was a festival highlight, but the Legends Slot meant more to him. He is said to have paid £300,000 himself to fly in his 12-piece band from the US, brushing off the cost by saying he would have paid even more if needed.

Wood, 78, is equally respected. He’s been the heartbeat of The Rolling Stones since 1975, with his slide guitar and trademark grin lighting up albums like Some Girls and Tattoo You.

Away from music, Wood is a skilled painter and unveiled new artwork, including lithographs of the Faces and the Stones’ 2013 Glastonbury set, just hours before the festival slot. These pieces, priced between £80 and £399, combined his love of music and art, complete with a special edition guitar pick.

The show opened with bagpipes playing “Scotland the Brave” as Stewart stepped onstage in a black-and-gold jacket, his blond hair catching the evening sun. He began with “Tonight I’m Yours (Don’t Hurt Me)”, charging the crowd with energy right from the start. “Music brings us together!” he shouted, and the audience responded with cheers.

Michael Eavis on Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage

The setlist felt like a greatest hits journey: “Maggie May” had everyone singing, “Young Turks” revived eighties vibes, and “I’d Rather Go Blind” honoured Christine McVie. Stewart’s voice, weathered yet soulful, carried memories across the crowd. His playful moves, including several bright outfit swaps, kept the atmosphere light.

Halfway in, Stewart paid tribute to Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis, who was brought onstage by his daughter Emily for his 89th birthday. The crowd’s applause filled the field as Stewart dedicated “I Don’t Want to Talk About It” to Eavis.

The energy grew with guest appearances: Mick Hucknall took the mic for a smooth “If You Don’t Know Me by Now”, recalling his time fronting the Faces in 2010. Lulu, dressed in white tassels, brought extra spark to “Hot Legs”, teasing Stewart about being a good match.

The highlight came when Wood joined for “Stay With Me”. Stewart called, “C’mon Ronnie, let’s remember the old days”, and Wood’s slide guitar powered through the air as the crowd roared, swept up in the Faces’ signature sound.

While fans had hoped for a full Faces reunion with drummer Kenney Jones, who recently hinted at new recordings, the chemistry between Stewart and Wood made up for any missing faces. The show ended with “Sailing”, with Stewart’s backup singers in sailors’ hats and the crowd singing along. BBC’s Mark Savage summed it up as “charming, silly, immensely enjoyable”.

Social Media Buzz and Fan Reactions

Fans both at Worthy Farm and online went wild over the reunion. On X, @NoelPButler summed up the amazement: “Jesus wept… Ronnie Wood’s just joined Rod Stewart up on the stage.” @GlastoFestFeed called it “a storming Stay With Me” and laughed at Stewart’s early introduction of Lulu.

After the set, Wood posted on Instagram, thanking his fellow musicians and Glastonbury for the night. Fans filled the replies with praise, saying things like “You were & are so bl**dy cool” and “THIS is what Glastonbury is about.” The feeling was clear: seeing Stewart and Wood back together was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

Younger fans were surprised by Stewart’s vigour. “I didn’t know Rod Stewart could still move like that,” one festival-goer told NME. For older fans, the set was a trip back to their youth. As one commenter wrote, “It was emotional. Like 1971 never left.” The show brought old and new fans together, showing why the Legends Slot is a vital part of Glastonbury’s tradition.

This Glastonbury reunion wasn’t just a concert, but a nod to a friendship and music that captured a generation. The spirit of the Faces still lives on, and talk of a new album and documentary keeps hope alive for more.

Their Pyramid Stage appearance, complete with a 12-piece band, sequinned singers, and a sea of fans, showed that great music and true bonds never fade. Stewart and Wood proved that even after decades, they can still throw a party worth remembering.

