Police Detain Norwegian and Briton for Working Illegally in Thailand
Immigration police have arrested a Norwegian woman on Koh Phangan and a British national on Phuket island in a sweep that targeting foreign nationals engaging in unauthorized employment in Thailand.

On Thursday, police detained Ms Unni, a Norwegian national aged 56, at the Tha Sala pier in Koh Pha Ngan, Thailand.

She was apprehended by a joint operation of immigration, local, and tourist authorities subsequent to releasing two tourists from her Toyota sedan with the inscription “Phangan Paragon Resort & Spa,” Pol Col Naruewat Phutthaviro, the immigration chief of Surat Chani said.

He added that she confessed to the charge of transporting passengers in her vehicle. It is illegal for foreigners to transport passengers for business purposes in Thailand.

Pol Col Naruewat said the Norwegian woman holds the position of general manager at Pure Lifestyle, an organization that manages the Phangan Paragon Resort & Spa and several other resorts situated on the popular Full Moon Party-renowned southern tourist island.

The firm and its authorized director had been charged with enabling the woman to perform work that is prohibited for foreign nationals.

On Friday in Phuket, Immigration police announced that 34-year-old Briton identified as Mr Ryan was apprehended in the parking lot of Wat Phra Yai in the Muang district on Thursday. Mr Horner faced charges for engaging in the occupation of a guide, which is restricted to Thai nationals only.

The accusations were subsequently brought against him at the local police station by locals.

On Wednesday, authorities on the southern resort island of Koh Samui apprehended three Russian nationals subsequent to their involvement in a search of an unauthorized beauty clinic.

Chief of the Bo Phut police station in the Koh Samui district, Pol Col DenduangThongsrisuk, directed an investigation on the Alspa beauty clinic in tambon Bo Phut by police and health officials, according to Surat Thani police chief Pol Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikhong’s statement on Thursday.

Russians held after police raid on illegal beauty clinic on Koh Samui

A Russian national operated the clinic unlawfully; it provided cosmetic treatments. Seized were quantities of pharmaceuticals and medical equipment. Upon apprehension and charging were three Russian nationals: one male and two female.

The charges against the two were for working without authorization and working beyond the scope of their respective work permits, respectively.

Ms. Yulia, the proprietor and manager of the clinic, faced charges of operating the establishment unlawfully and administering medical treatments without authorization. All were detained at the Bo Phut station by the police pending legal action.

