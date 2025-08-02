Police Arrests High School Gang Members for Throwing Ping-Pong Bombs

KORAT – Police have detained four teenagers from a local gang, aged between 12 and 18, after a series of public disturbances, and throwing ping-pong bombs in several Huai Thalaeng villages in northeastern Thailand’s Nakhon Ratchasima Province.

The incidents involved throwing homemade explosive devices onto roads and damaging public property.

Their arrest followed widely shared social media clips showing the group chasing other teens, throwing explosive objects on public streets, carrying knives and guns, and destroying village entrance signs with sharp weapons.

Police identified these teenagers as part of the “102 Gang” after investigating a damaged sign at Ban Nonthong village in Muang Phlapphla. The sign, positioned about a kilometre from the village among sugarcane fields and near local woodland, was left with several deep cuts caused by bladed weapons.

Locals reported the vandalism to Muang Phlapphla Police Station. Officers found that 102 Gang, which operates from tambon Ngui, often gets into fights with rival groups from nearby areas. The group frequently posts their activities on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

Most members are between 12 and 18 years old, attending different schools in the Huai Thaleng area. Residents had made several reports to police, expressing concern over slow responses and raising fears of possible injuries if the gang fights continued.

On Friday, Huai Thaleng police took four suspects into custody, matching the group seen in viral videos. Initial drug tests showed that two of them had used methamphetamines.

Further checks revealed that the 102 Never Die Gang includes 20 members, while their main rivals have 32 members. Police are now calling in more suspects for questioning. The district chief of Huai Thalaeng stated he is aware of the situation and plans to hold meetings with various government bodies to discuss prevention steps.

Some immediate actions include setting up checkpoints to break up group gatherings, involving community leaders to help watch out for trouble, and sending patrols to keep an eye on the area at night.

Police Struggle With Youth Gangs

Thailand faces a longstanding youth gang problem, especially in high schools and colleges. Vocational schools are known hotspots, but gang issues have also spread to mainstream high schools. In places like Bangkok, fights are common, with more than 1,000 youth clashes reported in the first half of 2023.

Weapons like knives, machetes, guns and homemade bombs are often used in these fights, sometimes in busy areas. Deadly incidents are not rare, and bystanders sometimes get caught up in the violence.

Many young men join gangs to prove their courage or under pressure from older students. Traditions, like Sotus and strong school pride, keep the culture alive, making change difficult.

Officials have responded with police operations, confiscating weapons and introducing tougher punishments, including possible jail time and high fines for those involved in fatal brawls.

