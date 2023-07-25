Connect with us

Crime

Police Arrest Woman for Selling Counterfeit Blackpink Tickets
Advertisement

Crime

Former Monk Arrested in 10 Million Baht Online Religious Artefact Fraud Case

Crime

Police Take Man Who Beat Girl, 12 to Death to Crime Scene

News Crime

Police in Thailand Target Transnational Criminal Gangs

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thai Women in Myanmar Beg For Help After Being Duped into Prostitution By TikTok Influence

News Crime Regional News

Police Arrest 3 Foreign Nationals for Murdering German Businessman

Crime

Government Joins With Banks to Combat Online Scams in Thailand

Crime News Regional News

Police Find Dismembered Body of Missing German, 62 in Freezer

Crime

Police Arrest Serial Rapist Wanted for Raping at Least 100 Women

News Crime Northern Thailand

Thailand, FBI Bust Webmaster of 30 Pornography Websites Exploiting Children

Crime News Northern Thailand

Police in Thailand Seize 22 Million Meth Tablets, 620Kg of Crystal Meth

Crime World News

Man Sentence to Life in Prison for Raping and Impregnating 9-Year-Old Girl

Crime Southern Thailand

Phuket Taxi Driver Arrested forThreatening Tourist With a Metal Rod

ASEAN Crime Regional News

Bangkok ASEAN Bombers Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison

Crime Regional News

Police Arrest Uncle for Murdering His 12-Year-old Niece

Crime News Regional News

Court in Thailand Sentence Investment Scammer to 1,155 Years in Jail

Crime

Appellate Court Judge Jailed for 5 Years for Taking Bribes

Crime News Southern Thailand

Chinese Tourists in Thailand Face US$5600 Fine for Touching Starfish

Crime

Police Expunge Over 9 Million Criminal Record Files

Crime

Woman Arrested for Using Fake Licence Plates, 260 Unpaid Toll Charges

Crime

Police Arrest Woman for Selling Counterfeit Blackpink Tickets

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Police Arrest Woman for Selling Counterfeit Blackpink Tickets

CHIANG RAI – A 35-year-old woman was arrested yesterday at her home in Chiang Rai province’s Muang district for reportedly selling counterfeit concert tickets to attend the popular K-Pop girl group Blackpink.

The Nakhon Pathom District Court issued an arrest warrant for Sasithon Tanuan for alleged fraud and violation of the computer crime statute.

The suspect was a member of a Facebook group that sells concert and live performance tickets and became known as “Prae fake Blackpink tickets” after she vanished with clients’ money, according to authorities. The bank accounts she used for money transactions helped police track her down. She refuted the allegations.

Police warn public of digital ID fraud

Meanwhile, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) is alerting consumers about a new type of cyber fraud in which Android smartphone owners are led to believe they are updating their ThaID app, allowing scammers to remotely manage their phones and steal their money.

According to Police Col Kissana Phathanacharoen, spokesman for the CCIB, the Department of Provincial Administration (DPA) warned the CCIB that numerous people had fallen victim to the hoax.

The department is in charge of the ThaID app, a mobile phone application that allows Thai people to replace their ID with a digital version that they can use to get government services or identify themselves in particular situations, such as when flying.

According to Pol Col Kissana, all victims received an SMS with a link leading them to register a false ThaID official Line account and were led to believe they were conversing with a DPA official.

Victims were duped into providing personal information, six-digit phone passcodes for iBanking apps, and instructions to install an APK (app package) file that allowed their phones to be remotely controlled during the chat, he said.

According to him, the scammers exploited this access to move money to bank accounts.

He claims that online scammers frequently vary their tactics as they continue to defraud individuals.

They have previously posed as officials from different government agencies and corporations, including the Revenue Department, the Department of Special Investigation, the Department of Lands, the Provincial Electricity Authority, the Provincial Waterworks Authority, Thai Lion Air, and Thai Life Insurance.

The CCIB has asked users not to click on SMS links. According to him, DPA does not have a Line Official Account and does not have a policy of sending SMS messages to people.

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs