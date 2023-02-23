Connect with us

Frenchman Wanted in $10.6 Million Fraud Case Arrested in Pattaya, Thailand
Frenchman Wanted in $10.6 Million Fraud Case Arrested in Pattaya, Thailand

Immigration police in the resort town of Pattaya, Thailand have arrested a Frenchman wanted in his home country for fraud and money laundering totaling US$10.6 million in his home country.

Immigration Police officers launched their investigation after the French embassy in Bangkok informed them that a French national wanted on warrants issued by France and Interpol had fled to Thailand. He is accused of forming Sport Car Co and falsifying tax documents, causing a loss of 10 million euros, or $10,6 million dollars, according to Immigration police.

Mr. Julien Aubourdier entered Thailand three times on a visa that had expired on January 3, according to Immigration. Police charged him with overstaying his visa and were working with French officials to extradite him back to France to face legal action.

Immigration police have urged people to contact the police if they had information about foreign nationals who were committing crimes in Thailand, or who had overstayed their visas.

Korean Man Shot in Pattaya

Korean Man Shot in Pattaya

In other Pattaya new, a Korean man was shot in the leg by another customer in a food shop early Wednesday, a second bullet hit a passing motorcyclist in the leg.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. at shop selling northeastern food on Pattaya Soi 3 road according to Pattaya police.

Mr. Namil Kim, 47, the owner of THC Trade Herbs & Cannabis, was shot in the right leg, according to police. Mr. Tanawat Saisalee, 25, a Thai man passing by the shop, was struck in the left leg. At the scene, police discovered two spent 9mm cartridges.

According to an eyewitness, the Korean man appeared to be drunk and was yelling and making a loud noise.

A man sitting nearby became irritated and pulled out a gun, firing two shots. One bullet struck the Korean in the leg, and the other struck Mr. Tanawat, who was riding his motorcycle home from work and happened to pass in front of the shop. The shooter then fled.

The shop security camera captured the incident. The shooter was being sought by police.

Pattaya's Popular Tourist Resort Recorded Another Tragic Death

Pattaya’s Popular Tourist Resort Recorded Another Tragic Death
