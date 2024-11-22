Chiang Rai District Mayor Investigated for Hit-and-Run

Police have launched an investigation into a mayor of a Chiang Rai Subdistrict Administrative Organization allegedly involved in a hit-and-run accident in the Mueang Chiang Rai District.

Pol. Lt. Col. Sthaporn Mangkhalas, Superintendent of Chiang Rai City Police Station, told reporters he was notified of a disturbance at an entertainment venue on Rat Burana Road, Tambon Rob Wiang, Amphoe Mueang Chiang Rai.

When he arrived, he found Mr. Witthaya, later identified as the mayor of a subdistrict administrative organization in Chiang Rai Province, arguing with people in a parking lot.

One of the individuals was accusing Mr. Witthaya of drunk driving and crashing into his car in Mueang Chiang Rai District and fleeing the accident scene.

When Pol. Lt. Col. Sthaporn approached Mr. Witthaya, he was drunk and in an agitated state and was told to calm down. The two men were in a heated argument over the hit-and-run accident.

Mr. Witthaya and the other party were then asked to use a breathalyzer, and Mr. Witthaya refused to blow and immediately walked away. The other party’s alcohol level was 0 (zero).

Pol. Lt. Col. Siripong Thongbai told reporters that evidence was being collected and statements were being taken regarding the hit-and-run incident. He said that after the investigation, a summons would be issued for the suspect to acknowledge the charges and legal action would be taken.

In addition, police have sent a letter to the Chiang Rai Provincial administration to determine whether the perpetrator was the mayor of a sub-district administrative organization.

Pol. Lt. Col. Siripong said that on the day of the incident, he showed a card stating that he was the mayor of that sub-district administrative organization. However, investigators still needed to verify his claims.

He said that because Mr. Witthaya refused to blow into the breathalyzer, it would be considered drunk driving if investigators could verify he was the perpetrator of the hit-and-run accident.

The penalty will be the same as drunk driving: imprisonment not exceeding 1 year, a fine of 5,000-20,000 baht, or both imprisonment and fine, and a suspension of their driving license for not less than 6 months.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bodin Thiampakdee, the District Chief of Wiang Chai, Chiang Rai Province, said he had just learned about the incident about 2 days ago and had now set up a committee to investigate the facts.

He said that, according to what he had been told, the district mayor was drinking alcohol and behaving inappropriately. We are in the process of collecting evidence to find the truth. If the fact-finding results prove his actions, I can order him to stop performing his duties.

He said we tried to ask all relevant parties about the clear offenses according to the law, and we must proceed accordingly.

Mr. Witthaya is also currently under investigation by the Chiang Rai Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission over complaints of using government vehicles while intoxicated.

