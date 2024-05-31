Connect with us

Policewoman Sentenced to 125-Years in Jail for Embezzlement

A policewoman from a Bangkok station was sentenced to 125 years in prison
Policewoman guilty of 25 charges of embezzlement: File Image

A policewoman from a Bangkok station was sentenced to 125 years in prison on Thursday for embezzling suspects’ bail totaling 720,000 baht (US$19,000). The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases convicted Pol Capt Jirat-on Paksap guilty of 25 charges of embezzlement, each carrying a five-year sentence.

Prosecutors stated in court that Pol Capt Jirat-on was a deputy administrative inspector at the Wang Thong Lang station. She was in charge of collecting suspects’ bail from police investigators and depositing it.

According to the court, the officer failed to deposit 720,000 baht. She admitted in court that she had failed to follow the appropriate regulation, but she denied any wrongdoing.

The court stated that Ministry of Finance regulations compelled her to deposit bail payments and submit deposit slips to the chief of her station on a daily basis.

Policewoman’s sentence reduced

According to the court, witnesses discovered that the policewoman had been keeping approximately 200,000 baht in cash in a steel cabinet in her office for a long time. When an internal investigation and the State investigation Office discovered a shortage of bail funds, she refunded 450,000 baht.

The court ruled that her actions showed embezzlement and ordered her to return the remaining 270,000 baht.

Because the offender cooperated with the inquiry, the judge lowered his sentence by one-third to 83 years. By law, however, incarceration terms are limited to 50 years.

Police corruption in Thailand

Police corruption in Thailand is a major issue that has a wide-ranging impact on daily life. It isn’t simply a few bad apples; it’s a systematic issue. Many cops utilize their authority to extract bribes from individuals, transforming routine traffic stops into chances for personal gain.

Bribes aren’t just for minor offenses; they can apply to more serious crimes where money might purchase freedom.

Corruption has an impact on the legal system as well. Some instances never see the light of day because the appropriate people were bribed. This reduces public trust in law enforcement. People believe they cannot rely on the police for protection or justice.

The problem is not hidden; it is an open secret. Everyone knows it happens, but few speak up for fear of retaliation. Some high-ranking officials are frequently implicated, making it difficult to isolate the problem.

Addressing this issue is not easy. It calls for a top-down strategy, beginning with transparent leadership. Only then can Thailand expect to restore faith in its law enforcement forces.
