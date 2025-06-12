One Million Meth Pills Seized at Chiang Rai Border, Smugglers Flee

CHIANG RAI – Soldiers and police seized one million meth pills near the Thai-Myanmar border in Mae Fa Luang district after a group of suspected smugglers dropped their backpacks and ran. The suspects fired at the patrol before escaping into the forest.

On 11 June, troops from the 1st Cavalry Company and Police Task Force 504 were patrolling along the border in the Ban Pu Na area, Thoet Thai subdistrict. They noticed about five suspicious people sitting on a trail near the border, appearing to guard some bags.

As the officers approached and identified themselves, the group fired several shots in their direction. The officers took cover, and the suspects used the chance to run away across the border. The patrol was unable to catch them.

After the area was secure, officers found five large adapted rucksacks. Each bag held about 200,000 meth pills, adding up to roughly one million meth pills in total. The officers seized the drugs as evidence. They continued searching the area to try to find more clues or possible suspects.

Police are investigating further to track down the smugglers and anyone involved in the drug operation. The authorities remain on high alert as trafficking groups continue to try to bring large quantities of drugs across the northern border.

On June 6, Thai soldiers from the Pha Muang Task Force clashed with 15-20 armed traffickers near Mae Fah Luang district, resulting in one smuggler’s death and the seizure of 4.2 million methamphetamine pills. The 10-minute firefight occurred in a forest near Ban Pang Nun Phatthana, with 21 sacks of drugs recovered.

On June 7, Chiang Rai Police intercepted two major shipments, seizing 6 million meth pills and arresting two suspects.

These operations reflect intensified efforts against drug trafficking in the region, driven by Myanmar’s instability and Shan State’s role as a methamphetamine hub. The Pha Muang Task Force and local police, supported by public tips, conducted patrols along the Thai-Myanmar border, targeting smuggling routes through dense jungles and the Mekong River.

Despite these seizures, the volume of drugs reaching markets remains high, with 236 tons of methamphetamine seized across East and Southeast Asia in 2024, 94% from Southeast Asia.

