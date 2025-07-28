Tragedy Strikes Or Tor Kor Market in Bangkok, Six Dead in Mass Shooting

BANGKOK – Six people have lost their lives, including the shooter, after a mass shooting at the busy Or Tor Kor market in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. Three others were hurt. The attack took place around 12:38 p.m. and left the city in shock, especially as Bangkok is known for its lively markets and steady stream of visitors.

Deputy Police Chief Worapat Sukthai of the Bang Sue district confirmed the gunman’s identity as a 61-year-old former security guard from Khong district, Nakhon Ratchasima. He fired into the crowd, targeting four guards and a female vendor, before sitting on a nearby bench and taking his own life.

Police said the man, Noi Praidaen, wore a black shirt, camouflage shorts, a white cap, and carried a camouflage backpack on his chest. Two women suffered injuries and were quickly sent to Phyathai Phaholyothin Hospital.

People at the market described a scene of panic. At the sound of shots, customers and vendors tried to escape. Video from security cameras showed the gunman moving through the market, and a chilling clip showed him chasing a woman vendor who pleaded with him before he shot her.

Her final words, “Please don’t hurt me, I don’t know anything,” have been shared widely online, increasing the public’s outrage and sadness.

Located near the Chatuchak weekend market, Or Tor Kor Market is a popular spot for locals and tourists in Bangkok, famous for its fresh food and Thai dishes. The shooting took place near a donation centre for victims of the ongoing clashes at the Thailand-Cambodia border.

Police are looking into whether there is any link to the conflict, which has seen at least 35 deaths and forced more than 250,000 people to leave their homes. Investigators have not yet found a clear motive for the shooting, and for now say it appears to be a straightforward mass shooting.

Local news, including Matichon, reported that the gunman once worked at the same security company as the four guards he killed, raising the possibility of a personal dispute or workplace problem.

The Erawan Emergency Medical Centre in Bangkok confirmed the number of wounded and fatalities. Police spokesperson Sanong Saengmani pointed out that no tourists were hurt, likely to calm those worried about safety in this tourism-focused city.

This tragedy puts the spotlight back on Thailand’s ongoing problem with gun violence. Though strict gun laws require a licence, about six million legal firearms are estimated to be in the country, with more available through illegal means.

Mass shootings remain a serious concern, with the 2023 incident at Siam Paragon Mall still fresh in people’s minds.

Officers have closed off the Or Tor Kor market while investigations continue and are urging people to keep away. The attack has sparked new calls for better gun checks and tighter public safety measures.

The market, usually filled with noise and activity, now stands quiet as the community comes together to mourn lives that were needlessly lost.

