Man Uses AI to Scam Women Our of 21 Million Baht

Last Updated on October 20, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Police have arrested a man who used artificial intelligence to run a massive romance scam. Authorities say the suspect swindled his victim out of more than 21 million baht. He reportedly spent the majority of the stolen funds on online slot machines.

Officers from the Chanthaburi Provincial Police apprehended the suspect, identified only as Mr. Pongthorn. According to a report by Thairath, the arrest followed a lengthy investigation into the sophisticated fraud operation. The suspect now faces multiple charges, including computer crimes and fraud.

Key Takeaways

A romance scammer used AI to forge documents and steal 21.28 million baht from a single victim.

The victim transferred funds 623 times over a period of more than a year.

Police discovered the suspect wasted most of the stolen money on illegal online slot games.

How the Romance Scam Started

The devastating scam began in March of last year. The suspect first met his victim at a massage parlor located in Bangkok. He quickly used charm and sweet words to build a deep romantic connection.

Once he gained her absolute trust, he started asking for financial help. He repeatedly borrowed money for various fabricated emergencies. He always promised to pay the victim back in full.

To prove his financial stability, the suspect used modern technology to deceive the victim. He sent fake bank statements through the LINE messaging app. These forged documents showed an impressive bank balance of over 14 million baht.

The suspect also created fake official police documents. He claimed his mother was arrested for illegal gambling and urgently needed money for bail and fines. The victim believed the incredibly realistic documents and continued to send money.

AI Technology Used to Fake Documents

The most alarming aspect of this case is the use of artificial intelligence. Investigators revealed that the suspect used AI tools to generate and alter the fake documents. This allowed him to change numbers and financial details seamlessly.

The AI-generated documents looked exactly like official papers from real banks and government agencies. This high level of deception made it impossible for the victim to spot the fraud. Law enforcement officials noted this marks a dangerous evolution in online scams.

The financial drain on the victim was catastrophic. Between April 2025 and September 2026, the victim handed over money and assets an astonishing 623 times. The total financial loss reached exactly 21,287,731.88 baht.

Eventually, the victim grew suspicious and consulted her family. They quickly realized she was being scammed and reported the crime to the police. This prompted an immediate investigation by the Chanthaburi authorities.

Tracking Down the Stolen Millions

Following the victim’s police report, investigators tracked the suspect down. Police successfully arrested him at his residence in the upscale Thong Lo area of Bangkok. Authorities simultaneously raided three other locations connected to the crime.

These searches included a bank in Sukhumvit, a condominium in Asok, and a house in Nakhon Pathom. Police wanted to secure financial records and trace the stolen millions. They quickly uncovered where the money had actually gone.

Detectives discovered the suspect used some cash to pay off illegal loan sharks. He also spent a portion on his own personal lifestyle. However, he blew the vast majority of the 21 million baht on online gambling.

He specifically targeted online slot machines, losing the victim’s life savings in the process. Provincial police have now issued a strong public warning. They urge everyone to be cautious when online acquaintances ask for money.

Officials advise people to always verify documents directly with the issuing banks or agencies. Even official-looking papers can now be easily forged using advanced AI. Always protect your finances when dealing with new romantic partners.

Trending News: