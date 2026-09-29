Army and BMA Set Up Field Kitchens and Shelters in Bangkok

Last Updated on September 29, 2026 by Jeff Tomas

BANGKOK – Severe flooding has recently overwhelmed many neighborhoods across Bangkok. In response, the Royal Thai Army and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have launched a massive joint rescue operation. They are working quickly to provide safety, food, and shelter to thousands of affected residents.

Rising floodwaters have trapped many families inside their homes. Soldiers are wading through deep water to deliver urgent supplies. At the same time, the BMA has quickly transformed local schools into safe, temporary emergency shelters for displaced citizens.

Key Takeaways

The Royal Thai Army has set up field kitchens and deployed vehicles to deliver food and evacuate residents.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has converted local government schools and temples into temporary emergency shelters.

City officials are actively distributing sandbags and clearing drainage systems to reduce the severe flooding.

Military Relief Operations in Action

The Royal Thai Army is playing a crucial role in the ongoing rescue efforts. Military units have set up mobile field kitchens across the city. These kitchens are preparing hot, fresh meals for citizens who cannot leave their homes to buy food.

Soldiers are also using large military trucks and flat-bottom boats to navigate the flooded streets. They are delivering drinking water and basic survival kits directly to stranded families. Furthermore, military volunteers are helping to transport sick patients to hospitals for urgent medical care.

In addition to food delivery, troops are helping citizens evacuate their submerged vehicles from dangerous areas. The army has even partnered with private businesses to distribute thousands of relief packages. These combined efforts are bringing much-needed hope to neighborhoods cut off by the rising waters.

BMA Transforms Schools into Safe Havens

As the crisis worsened, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared a citywide flood disaster. To protect displaced families, the BMA quickly opened temporary flood shelters in various districts across the capital. They chose local government schools because they offer sturdy buildings and proper restrooms.

To make room for the evacuees, hundreds of city schools officially closed their doors to students. Classes temporarily shifted to online learning. This allowed the school buildings to serve the immediate needs of the community safely.

Inside these emergency shelters, families are resting on simple cots and wooden benches. Some residents have even brought their pets along to keep them safe from the floodwaters. District officials are closely monitoring the shelters to ensure everyone has enough food, clean water, and sanitation supplies.

City workers are laboring around the clock to manage this natural disaster. The Department of Drainage and Sewerage is coordinating the delivery of sandbags. Local communities are working together to stack these sandbags and protect vulnerable streets from further damage.

Additionally, crews are rushing to clear trash and debris from clogged storm drains. This essential work helps the floodwaters recede much faster. The government has also urged the public to avoid panic-buying at local convenience stores.

It will take some time for Bangkok to completely recover from this severe weather event. However, the rapid response from both the military and the BMA shows a strong dedication to public safety. The people of Bangkok continue to stand together and support one another through this difficult crisis.

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